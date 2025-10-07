Mars Signs First European Renewable Acceleration Contract in Europe in Partnership with GoldenPeaks Capital to Power Full Value Chain

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated continues to advance its Renewable Acceleration strategy to cover its full value chain by teaming up with GoldenPeaks Capital, a leading European renewable energy developer, to launch over 100 new solar projects in Poland.

This new contract with GoldenPeaks Capital in Poland is creating what is believed to be the largest multi-buyer renewable energy deal in the Central and Eastern Europe region. It includes 100+ new solar projects, which will come online in 2027 and deliver more than 129MWac of clean energy to Mars and will generate approximately 222 GWh annually – enough to power approximately 100,000 households each year, and support Poland's transition from coal while advancing EU climate goals. Alongside the Mars contract covering direct operations and some scope 3 electricity needs, Mars partnered with Cargill who has signed its own deal with GoldenPeaks Capital which helped give scale to these new solar farms. Having a supplier like Cargill working directly on its electricity use complements the Mars Renewable Acceleration approach and creates a win-win for all.

"I'm delighted to see the momentum we are getting with our Renewable Acceleration program. Building on our recent work with Enel in North America, this next step in Europe clearly demonstrates our vision to make renewables the standard wherever Mars does business. It's unique and significant that one of our largest suppliers, Cargill, is joining us to accelerate the shift to clean energy for our shared supply chains, benefiting the communities we serve. Climate action must be global to be truly effective, and these partnerships show that scale is possible when we all work together," said Kevin Rabinovitch, Global VP Sustainability at Mars.

Adriano Agosti, Founder and Chairman of GoldenPeaks Capital said: "Mars, as a global company with the footprint of a small country, has transformed its global responsibility into an opportunity, driving the process of decarbonization across its full value chain. GoldenPeaks Capital is proud to be a partner and play a role to serve this global purpose."

The Mars Renewables Acceleration program is designed to accelerate the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy – not just for Mars-owned sites, but across its entire value chain by bringing the totality of its energy usage into the renewables market. With the Enel partnership in North America announced earlier this month and now GoldenPeaks Capital partnership in Europe, Mars is building a truly global approach to decarbonizing its operations and full value chain.

Additional global agreements are in the pipeline for Mars. With each additional contract, the company expects the Renewable Acceleration program to contribute toward a 10% reduction of its total carbon footprint by 2030. The Renewable Acceleration program is part of Mars strategy to achieve Net Zero by 2050, which also includes tackling deforestation, supporting climate-smart agriculture, improving transportation and embedding sustainability across the business.

