MediaTek and Airoha Unveil World's First AI-Powered Fiber Gateway Platform

HSINCHU, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Network X 2025 in Paris, France, from October 14-16, MediaTek and its subsidiary Airoha Technology are jointly debuting a groundbreaking edge and cloud AI Fiber Gateway platform, custom-engineered for global telecom operators. This innovation addresses carrier-specific needs, delivering over 30% enhancement in network service efficiency, resolving key user pain points, and significantly elevating Quality of Experience (QoE) while driving operational profitability. With MediaTek Group's chips powering more than 2 billion connected endpoint devices annually worldwide, the company leverages unparalleled edge AI integration expertise to empower telecom leaders in unlocking transformative AI service opportunities.

Custom-Engineered for Telecom Operators: Enhancing Efficiency and Pioneering Innovation

The seamless fusion of MediaTek's Wi-Fi 7 Filogic 680 and Airoha's XGS-PON AN7581 chipsets unleashes robust edge AI computing capabilities in this first-of-its-kind AI Fiber Gateway platform. Supporting major software frameworks like prplOS, RDK-B, and OpenWrt, it harnesses AI-driven autonomous learning to analyze and optimize network traffic, efficiently managing all tasks between Wi-Fi and PON. Fully compliant with the latest telecom standards for seamless interoperability, its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) packet congestion optimization and Wi-Fi anti-interference technologies reduce latency, boost data throughput, and enhance overall network energy efficiency—delivering a substantial uplift in user satisfaction.

Enable: AI-Driven Traffic Management, Instant Troubleshooting, and Experience Optimization

By embedding advanced data analytics engines directly into the AI gateway, MediaTek and Airoha enable carrier-grade edge AI services. Telecom operators can leverage AI QoE technology for intelligent traffic classification and real-time optimization, achieving over 30% improvement in user network experiences. This includes AI-controlled FTTH endpoint packet management to prevent congestion and enhanced Wi-Fi anti-interference for 20% higher throughput with reduced latency.

Powered by sophisticated AI algorithms, the gateway performs automated root-cause analysis of network issues right at the endpoint, slashing Mean Time to Recovery (MTTR) by 40%. Through machine learning tailored to specific usage behaviors, it tackles challenges like buffering in high-traffic video streaming, traffic allocation during game downloads, interference delays in video conferencing, and real-time alerts for anomalous data packets—streamlining operations and minimizing downtime for maximum ROI.

Explore: Expanding Fiber Broadband Opportunities in the AI Era

The tightly integrated AI Fiber Gateway platform from Airoha's XGS-PON and MediaTek's Wi-Fi technologies supports up to 50 TOPS of Neural Processing Unit (NPU) performance. For instance, when paired with a Personal AI Supercomputer, users can build micro-AI clouds in private environments, allowing telecom operators to explore lucrative new AI services atop existing fiber broadband investments.

Globally, over 2 billion endpoint devices annually rely on MediaTek Group's chips—from smartphones, earbuds, smart watches, and AR/VR glasses to smart home speakers, portable Bluetooth speakers, smart TVs, set-top boxes, home theaters, laptops, and tablets. This vast edge AI ecosystem positions MediaTek as the ultimate partner for enabling telecoms to pioneer new AI-driven revenue streams and cement global leadership in the evolving telecom landscape.

