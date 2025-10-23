Medison Strengthens its Global Commercialization Platform, Appoints Francis Wan as VP, GM Asia Pacific

With a strong track record across APAC, Francis Wan's appointment marks a powerful acceleration of Medison's growth in the region

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medison, the creator of a first-of-its-kind unified global commercialization platform for breakthrough therapies, today announced the appointment of Francis Wan as VP, GM Asia Pacific (APAC) and member of the company's Global Leadership Team.

Francis will lead Medison's strategy and operations across the APAC region, a critical growth area for the company's platform. With more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical leadership experience, including serving as President Asia Pacific at Biogen and Managing Director of Commercial Operations at MSD China, he has successfully scaled organizations, advanced innovative therapies, and built sustainable access models across diverse APAC markets. His expertise in rare disease and oncology, together with his extensive experience in China's healthcare landscape, adds a vital dimension to Medison's strategy for the region.

"Across APAC, breakthrough therapies are still out of reach for many patients, leaving a vast and diverse population with significant unmet needs," said Francis Wan. "Through Medison's global commercialization platform, we have a unique opportunity to change this reality and expand access to breakthrough therapies. Having spent much of my career in China and across APAC, I understand firsthand how essential it is to deliver sustainable solutions and enable faster access for patients with rare and severe diseases."

"Medison was founded on the belief that every patient, no matter where they live, deserves timely access to breakthrough therapies," said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and Executive Chairman of Medison. "Francis's appointment reflects our continued investment in APAC and marks an important step in accelerating additional growth in the region, a region with enormous need and opportunity."

"Francis joining Medison is another important milestone in our global growth journey," said Gil Gurfinkel, CEO of Medison. "With his appointment, we continue to advance toward completing our expansion roadmap and building a world leader and the best commercialization company for international markets. Francis's extensive experience with healthcare systems and his proven record of creating access and commercial success in China and across APAC will strengthen our ability to accelerate access to life-changing therapies and deepen our partnerships in the region and on a global scale."

"Francis brings outstanding expertise and a proven track record in establishing and scaling biopharma operations in China and the broader APAC region," said Victor Papamoniodis, Chief Commercial Officer at Medison. "His leadership will be instrumental in scaling our platform and expanding patient access to breakthrough therapies in APAC."

About MedisonAt Medison, we are addressing one of the pharma industry's most pressing challenges: enabling access to breakthrough therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases in international markets where traditional commercialization models fall short.

As the creator and leader of the global partnership category, we have built a first-of-its-kind unified commercialization platform that enables biotechs to effectively plan, optimize and launch their therapies on a global scale.

With a strong leadership team and a proven track record, we are the partner of choice for innovative biotech companies seeking to expand beyond the US, Western Europe and Japan into regions where most of the world's population resides. Our affiliate-like model integrates commercial, medical and operational capabilities across diverse geographies, accelerating access and delivering life-changing treatments to more patients, faster.

Medison is on a mission to ensure that every patient, regardless of where they live, has the opportunity to benefit from breakthrough therapies.

