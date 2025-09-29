circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Mibro Expands Global Presence with GITEX Dubai 2025 Debut

29 settembre 2025 | 11.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, is set to make its debut at GITEX Dubai 2025, bringing its latest portfolio of smart devices to one of the world's most influential technology stages. From October 13 to 17, the brand will showcase its innovations at booth H26-B20 in the Dubai World Trade Centre, presenting three core product lines: professional smartwatches, kids' smartwatch phones, and earphones. This participation underscores Mibro's steady global expansion, highlighting its commitment to combining technological innovation with a youthful, dynamic spirit.

At the center of the display is the Professional Smartwatch Series, a collection designed for those seeking advanced performance and versatility. The GS lineup includes the GS Explorer S, GS Explorer S (Titanium), GS Pro2, and GS Active2. Among these, the GS Explorer S (Titanium) introduces an offline maps feature, extending functionality for outdoor exploration and travel. Complementing the GS models, Mibro will also unveil the new Lifestyle series with the Watch GT and Watch Fit. These two devices integrate AI-powered smart assistants within sleek, fashion-forward designs, appealing to users who value both utility and style.

Another highlight is the Mibro Kids Watch Phone Series, led by the newly launched S1. Positioned as a premium upgrade, the S1 enhances safety through advanced health monitoring capabilities. Real-time tracking of heart rate and blood oxygen levels gives parents greater peace of mind, while maintaining the fun and engaging features that have made the series popular among families. S1 represents a meaningful step forward in combining playfulness with responsibility, reflecting how technology can support children's well-being in everyday life.

In audio, Mibro introduces Headphone One, a lightweight and comfortable over-ear headphone that delivers clear, balanced sound. Designed for everyday use, it extends Mibro's vision into the entertainment space.

Mibro frames these innovations within its guiding philosophy: "Live smart, go active." Each product reflects the brand's focus on promoting a healthy, connected, and active lifestyle, integrating cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design. From health monitoring to fitness tracking and immersive entertainment, the product ecosystem aims to enrich everyday experiences.

With its debut at GITEX Dubai 2025, Mibro signals its ambitions in the global marketplace while positioning itself as a forward-looking player in smart wearable technology.

For business inquiries, contact business@mibrofit.com.

For media inquiries, contact pr@mibrofit.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782030/2____5.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mibro-expands-global-presence-with-gitex-dubai-2025-debut-302568940.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN83222 en US Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Marche, Acquaroli: "Ho sentito Giorgia Meloni, era contenta"
Marche, Acquaroli arriva con Arianna Meloni: l'applauso al comitato elettorale
Regionali Marche, Ricci: "Ho chiamato Acquaroli per congratularmi" - Video
News to go
Bullismo, come cambia la vecchia sanzione della sospensione: le novità
News to go
Lufthansa taglierà 4.000 posti di lavoro entro il 2030
News to go
Crosetto a Flotilla: "Se forza blocco navale si espone a pericoli elevatissimi"
Baglioni: "'La Vita è Adesso' pensavo fosse brutto, invece è un successo da 40 anni"
Glenn Close: "Armani una persona generosa e un amico"
Richard Gere ricorda Armani: "Prima di conoscerlo non avevo neanche una cravatta…"
Samuel L. Jackson ricorda Armani: "Con lui un grande rapporto, qui per rendergli omaggio"
Giorgio Armani, per l'ultima sfilata firmata dallo stilista le note di Einaudi e lanterne bianche
News to go
AI, il 67% la adotta nelle aziende italiane


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza