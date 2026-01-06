MICROIP Highlights AIVO Edge AI Platform at CES 2026, Enabling Scalable Deployment Across Transportation Security, Agriculture, and Autonomous Systems

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MICROIP Inc., a Taiwan-based provider of ASIC design services and AI software solutions, today showcased its AIVO (AI Vision Operation) Edge AI platform at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Exhibiting at the AI Applications Pavilion, the company presented its CAPS (Cross-Platform AI Powered Solutions) architecture, demonstrating how software-defined design enables scalable, production-ready Edge AI deployment across real-world environments.

AIVO is MICROIP's flagship platform under the CAPS framework and has already entered commercial deployment. Rather than focusing on model benchmarks or raw hardware performance alone, AIVO is designed to address practical constraints in large-scale Edge AI systems, including heterogeneous network conditions, limited edge compute resources, and long-term operational costs.

"CES is where AI must prove its real-world value," said Dr. James Yang, Chairman of MICROIP. "AIVO was designed to operate reliably under real deployment constraints in transportation security, smart agriculture, and autonomous systems, enabling AI to move beyond proof-of-concept into daily operations."

At the system level, AIVO adopts a distributed master–client architecture, executing real-time inference locally on edge devices while centralizing system management and decision logic. By transmitting structured inference results and metadata instead of raw video streams, the platform significantly reduces bandwidth requirements and maintains real-time responsiveness even in unstable network environments. AIVO also supports real-time heterogeneous multi-tasking, allowing multiple AI models to run concurrently on a single hardware platform with dynamic resource prioritization.

At CES 2026, MICROIP highlighted AIVO's deployment across three high-reliability application domains. In transportation security, AIVO supports real-time monitoring across metro systems, railways, airports, and aviation environments, with alerts integrated into control centers or government security systems—enhancing response capability without increasing manpower requirements.

In smart agriculture, AIVO addresses labor shortages and aging workforces by enabling vision-based monitoring of livestock health and environmental conditions. Optimized for low-power operation and limited connectivity, the platform supports stable, long-term deployment in farm environments while translating expert agricultural knowledge into deployable AI models.

In autonomous systems, including AI drones and robotics, AIVO strengthens on-device autonomy for infrastructure inspection and disaster response. Even in GPS-denied or communication-limited environments, the platform enables real-time object tracking and dynamic obstacle avoidance, expanding the operational scope of autonomous systems in high-risk scenarios.

CAPS represents MICROIP's broader software-driven hardware strategy, integrating AIVO, XEdgAI, and CATS (Custom ASIC Technology & Solutions) to enable software-defined hardware optimization validated by real-world workloads.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855417/MICROIP_s_flagship_AIVO_platform_leverages_high_reliability_Edge_AI_to_span_four_key_domains_transpo.jpg

