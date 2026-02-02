Morphic Medical Announces NUB Status One for RESET® Endoscopic Device Therapy in Germany

RESET® is a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure designed to reduce weight and improve cardiometabolic health conditions such as Type 2 Diabetes.

NUB Status One allows German hospitals to seek additional reimbursement to use RESET®, helping enable broader adoption and near-term commercial rollout.

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphic Medical, creator of the world's first medical device designed to target the underlying cause of obesity and type 2 diabetes, today announced that its RESET® therapy has achieved NUB (Neue Untersuchungs- und Behandlungsmethoden) status one in Germany.

The RESET® System is designed to provide patients living with obesity and metabolic disorders such as Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) with the first incision-free, endoscopic solution intended to deliver immediate weight reduction and metabolic improvement.

NUB status 1 is an important reimbursement milestone in Germany, awarded following assessment within the German hospital and reimbursement system. The designation recognizes that RESET® is supported by a substantial and growing body of clinical evidence and allows hospitals to apply for supplementary reimbursement for its use while broader reimbursement pathways continue to be evaluated.

The decision builds on an extensive foundation of peer-reviewed publications, real-world registry data, and investigator-led clinical experience, supporting the safety, efficacy, durability and metabolic benefits of duodenal-jejunal bypass liner–based therapies in patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Mike Gutteridge, President and CEO of Morphic Medical said:

"This NUB recognition is an important milestone for Morphic Medical and for patients and hospitals seeking evidence-based, endoscopic metabolic therapies."

"Crucially, this status reflects not a single study, but a broad and credible body of evidence accumulated over many years of clinical research and real-world use. It supports constructive reimbursement discussions with German centers and reinforces confidence in RESET® as a clinically meaningful therapy."

With NUB status in place, Morphic Medical will work with leading German hospitals to support individual NUB applications and further expand clinical adoption. The company also continues to invest in post-market clinical follow-up, registry participation, and evidence generation to support longer-term reimbursement and guideline inclusion.

About MorphicMorphic Medical is the developer of RESET, an endoscopically delivered therapy which offers a non-surgical, alternative treatment for morbid obesity and/or obesity in the presence of concurrent cardiometabolic risk factor, e.g., type 2 diabetes and/or dyslipidemia. RESET is not approved for sale in the United States and is limited by federal law to investigational use only. Founded in 2003, Morphic Medical is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit morphicmedical.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

