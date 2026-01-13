Nasuni Appoints New CTO and CFO to Accelerate Innovation, Operational Scale, and Global Expansion

Seasoned Executives Add Proven Financial and Engineering Excellence to Guide Nasuni's Continued Growth

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unstructured data management company, today announced the appointments of Jerry Carter as Chief Technology Officer and Ross Grainger as Chief Financial Officer. These additions to the executive team reinforce Nasuni's commitment to overall customer success, operational excellence, product innovation, and sustainable global growth.

"As the data landscape rapidly evolves with new opportunities, especially in helping enterprises unlock the value of their unstructured data for AI, we're expanding our leadership team to better support our customers' evolving data needs through bold innovation and unwavering excellence," said Sam King, Chief Executive Officer at Nasuni. "Both Jerry and Ross bring exceptional leadership experience and deep industry expertise that will help our customers achieve their data and AI goals with greater confidence and speed. As we continue to scale and innovate, these new perspectives will be instrumental in advancing our technology strategy and delivering even greater value to the customers we serve."

Ross and Jerry will join Nasuni with the following experience to draw from:

As enterprises recognize the immense value that unstructured data brings to their AI initiatives, Nasuni and its expanded leadership team are uniquely positioned to help them achieve higher cost savings, protect their data, enhance performance, and prepare for AI readiness at scale. For more information on Nasuni and its transformative unstructured data management platform, visit: www.nasuni.com.

About NasuniNasuni provides a leading next-generation, software-defined NAS and unstructured data management (UDM) platform that unifies the storage, protection, and management of enterprise unstructured data across any major cloud. Powered by its patented UniFS® global file system, this unique architecture fuses cloud object storage with enterprise file services to enable unlimited scale, ransomware resilience, global collaboration, and AI-readiness.

Nasuni meets customers where they are. Whether they're modernizing on-premises storage or optimizing multi-cloud environments to reduce costs and risk, the Nasuni platform helps improve business outcomes. It also advances data governance, discovery, and orchestration to prepare unstructured data for use by AI solutions.

Trusted by global enterprises in more than 70 countries, Nasuni maintains a 98% customer satisfaction rating. The company has received countless recognitions for its commitment to industry leadership, strategic cost optimization, customer success, and innovation. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

