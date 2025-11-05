circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Natural Field will Launch "Ashwagandha White Paper" at FTA Forum in Hangzhou

05 novembre 2025 | 10.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Field, a leading Chinese supplier of botanical and functional ingredients, will officially release its Ashwagandha White Paper at the prestigious Food Technology and Application (FTA) Forum in Hangzhou. The forum, recognized as one of China's top platforms for nutrition and health innovation, brings together researchers, industry professionals, and corporate leaders to discuss emerging trends, technological breakthroughs, and market opportunities.

Mr. Haiying Yang, founder of Natural Field, will deliver a keynote speech highlighting the company's extensive research on Ashwagandha extract, its quality standards, and potential applications in global nutraceutical and functional food markets. The speech will showcase Natural Field's commitment to scientific rigor, formulation expertise, and decades-long experience in high-quality botanical ingredient development.

The Ashwagandha White Paper compiles years of research, including analytical data, quality evaluation protocols, and practical applications in functional formulations. By providing clear scientific insights and standardized references, it serves as a critical resource for R&D teams, product developers, and brand innovators worldwide seeking premium botanical ingredients.

In addition, Natural Field will soon unveil its proprietary Co-Loaded Liposome Technology through an online release event. This advanced delivery system enables co-encapsulation of multiple active compounds, enhancing both stability and bioavailability. Previous in-house studies on CoQ10 and Curcumin Co-Loaded Liposomes demonstrated significantly improved absorption and formulation performance, validating Natural Field's innovation and technical leadership in liposomal research.

With nearly two decades of experience in nutritional ingredient development, Natural Field combines high-quality raw materials, advanced delivery technology, and scientific validation to offer reliable, market-ready solutions. The release of the Ashwagandha White Paper at the FTA Forum, alongside the co-loaded liposome technology unveiling, underscores the company's mission to drive innovation, provide scientifically backed ingredients, and support global wellness brands in creating high-performance products.

For more information about Natural Field's botanical extracts, liposomal technologies, and upcoming events, visit company website: https://www.naturalfieldinc.com/https://www.natural-field.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814212/Natural_Field_unveils__Ashwagandha_White_Paper__poster_memorable_moments_previous.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natural-field-will-launch-ashwagandha-white-paper-at-fta-forum-in-hangzhou-302605361.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Alimentazione Altro Salute_E_Benessere Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Da Argentero a Leone, il tappeto di 'Call My Agent Italia' fa pieno di star - Video
Donna accoltellata a Milano, le immagini dell'aggressione - Video
Crolli alla Torre dei Conti, videonews della nostra inviata
Gaza, il video del Comando centrale Usa: "Agenti Hamas saccheggiano aiuti" - Le immagini
De Santoli (Sapienza): "L'economia circolare è un fatto culturale, non solo gestione dei rifiuti" - Video
Incidente sulla Colombo, l'arrivo della bara bianca di Beatrice Bellucci - Video
De Santoli (Sapienza): "Materiali critici, l'Italia può creare una filiera autonoma e sostenibile" - Video
Trump e "il volo difficile" dall'Asia: "Non sto tremando" - Video
La presidente della Bce Lagarde a passeggio sui lungarni di Firenze - Video
Trump sulla portaerei in Giappone, accoglienza da rockstar - Video
"Gli ho dato un cazzotto mostruoso": così Vittorio Feltri si è salvato da un'aggressione - Video
Tajani e Sirico a San Salvatore in Lauro parlano di dottrina sociale della Chiesa - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza