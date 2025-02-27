Ne Zha 2 Dominates Hong Kong Box Office for Four Straight Days, Crowned 2025’s Top Film

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2025 - Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 has taken Hong Kong by storm, topping the city's box office charts for four consecutive days since its release. As of now, its cumulative earnings in Hong Kong have surpassed $2.07 million, securing its position as 2025's highest-grossing film in the region.





The sequel to the 2019 hit "Ne Zha" premiered in Hong Kong on February 18 and hit the theaters on February 22, drawing enthusiastic crowds and critical acclaim. The film reimagines the mythical tale of Ne Zha—a divine warrior from Chinese folklore—with modern storytelling and cutting-edge animation, captivating audiences across the Chinese mainland since its Lunar New Year debut.

The Hong Kong premiere at Causeway Bay drew a star-studded crowd, including representatives from its Hong Kong and Macau distribution teams, local cultural figures, and residents. Industry professionals praised the film's technical brilliance and narrative depth, with many cinemas, such as Kowloon Tong's Festival Grand Cinema, scheduling near hourly screenings to meet demand.

The billboards in Hong Kong cinemas promoting the release of "Ne Zha 2" on February 22.)



Two Hong Kong moviegoers shared their excitement after attending early screenings. One resident remarked, "I don't usually watch adult-oriented animated films, but this one is definitely worth watching. Chinese animation can now rival, or even surpass, foreign productions." Another added, "Chinese animation keeps improving. Compared to films six years ago, the artwork is more beautiful, the visuals more vibrant, and the storytelling completely unexpected."

LO Shuk-pui, Director of the Hong Kong SAR Government's Culture, Sports, and Tourism Bureau, highlighted the film's collaborative effort, stating, "The script is exceptionally well-written, with sharp dialogue and rich character development. I heard 138 companies worked on this project over five years—the dedication and technical excellence are evident."

WONG Bak-ming, Chairman of Hong Kong's Oriental Film Company, emphasized its cultural significance, noting that Ne Zha series has successfully brought traditional Chinese stories to the global stage. It proves Chinese animation can achieve world-class results, and they're proud to contribute to this milestone.

Globally, Ne Zha 2 has grossed over $1.698 billion as of February 18, surpassing "Inside Out 2" to become the highest-grossing animated film in history and entering the top eight of the all-time global box office chart. Due to its sustained popularity, the film's screening period in Chinese mainland has been extended to March 30.

From its mythological roots to its record-breaking success, Ne Zha 2 continues to redefine the possibilities of Chinese animation, bridging cultural heritage with global appeal.