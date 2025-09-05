NexLawn Unveils Arm-Equipped Robotic Mowers and Smart Yard Lineup at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexLawn, a premium brand under MOVA offering advanced garden tools and robotic solutions, made its global debut at IFA 2025 with three groundbreaking robotic yard care products: the VIDAR Series, the VIDAR AWD Series, and the futuristic Master X Vison. Together, these models set new benchmarks for safety, intelligence, and versatility in autonomous lawn care.

"Our VIDAR and VIDAR AWD Series showcase the power of 3D LiDAR and AI stereo vision in delivering next-generation lawn care." said Jian Li, Chief Product Officer of NexLawn. "Looking ahead, NexLawn plans to expand its ecosystem beyond robotic mowers, with future innovations in smart garden tools, robotic pool cleaners and other next-generation yard technologies currently in development."

The VIDAR and VIDAR AWD Series will launch in Europe and North America in spring 2026. At the exhibition, NexLawn partnered with MOVA to showcase smart yard innovations, with MOVA presenting its gardening tools and NexLawn highlighting its future plans.

NexLawn Master X: Redefining Outdoor Robotics

The Master X Vison reimagines what's possible in autonomous yard care, combining advanced mobility with a fully integrated robotic arm. Mounted on a 25 cm-high four-wheel-drive chassis, the arm folds down to just 44.5 cm and extends up to 77 cm—reaching as far as 1 meter to perform complex outdoor tasks with precision.

With multiple interchangeable tools—including a multi gripper, a trimmer head, and an edging disc head, Master X goes far beyond mowing. It can weed, trim, pick up branches and toys, harvest fruits, and even play fetch with pets.

NexLawn VIDAR AWD: Power and Precision for Challenging Lawns

Engineered for areas up to 3,000㎡, the VIDAR AWD Series combines robust all-terrain performance with NexDetect™ technology, which integrates 3D LiDAR and stereo vision for wire-free, high-precision mapping and obstacle detection. It conquers slopes of up to 80 percent, trims edges with less than 1.5 cm of uncut grass, and detects more than 300 types of obstacles in real time. Users control mowing height, patterns, and safety settings directly through the NexLawn App.

NexLawn VIDAR Series: Compact, Smart, and Efficient

For medium to large lawns up to 2,000㎡, the VIDAR Series offers advanced mapping and navigation in a more compact form. Powered by 3D LiDAR and stereo vision, it manages dual maps for complex layouts, handles 50 percent slopes, and navigates narrow 60 cm paths. With NexTrim™ technology, uncut edges are reduced to under 1 cm, so post-mowing touch-ups are kept to a minimum.

MOVA's 60V Garden Tool Series：Where Power Meets Intelligence

The MOVA 60V series is designed to unite intelligence and strength in one premium platform. Equipped with high-torque brushless motors, a robust IPX4-rated build, and an advanced battery system, the range delivers gas-like performance while staying quiet, clean, and effortless to use.

From adaptive blade speed control to ergonomic refinements and intuitive digital interactions, each feature makes lawn care smarter, safer, and easier. App connectivity and OTA updates ensure the tools remain reliable and future-ready.

Flagship models bring this vision to life: the GL620 self-propelled mower with PaceMate™ technology naturally adjusts to the user's walking pace for smooth, efficient mowing, while the GT616 grass trimmer integrates an EquiDrive™ central-drive motor for balanced, precise cutting power.

Built for performance and tuned for intelligence, the MOVA 60V series redefines premium lawn care — delivering professional-grade results through advanced design and innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765427/NexLawn_AWD_VIDAR_Series_Master_X.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765428/MOVA_s_smart_garden_tools.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765434/NexLawn_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.