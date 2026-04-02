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NICE Awards Bell Integration Implementation Partner of the Year for CX Innovation and AI-Led Transformation

02 aprile 2026 | 08.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

This award reinforces Bell as a key enabler of AI-powered customer experience on NICE CXone.

CTA

LONDON, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Integration has been awarded Implementation Partner of the Year by NICE, recognising exceptional contributions to expanding the global adoption of CXone Mpower, NICE's AI-driven customer service platform.

Bell Integration is a NICE CX AI Gold Partner

Winners are selected for their expertise, demonstrated through advanced certifications, and their ability to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions. 

A Partnership Designed to Deliver End-to-End Transformation

"This collaboration brings together two industry innovators to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency in contact centres worldwide. Our strategic relationship has expanded with NICE to deliver entire solutions including CXOne and Enlighten to customers." – Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive Director, Bell IntegrationWith more than 350 AI practitioners, Bell brings extensive experience in accelerating business transformation through intelligent, scalable AI solutions, including agentic AI and orchestration. This expertise enables us to fully understand and deliver the value of the NiCE Cognigy solutions."Bell Integration's partnership with NiCE is a genuine pleasure. They are a true strategic partner and a fantastic organisation to work with. Our shared vision for the future of customer experience, built around an AI first strategy, is closely aligned." – Erika Sullivan-Pond, Partner Manager, Bell Integration.Looking AheadBell Integration looks forward to continuing our partnership with NiCE in 2026 and beyond and remains committed to helping organisations transform their customer experience through the powerful combination of Bell's AI, and NICE's CXone, expertise.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, system integrator & consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With a presence across key international markets and a workforce of over 1000 people globally, including 350 AI specialists, Bell supports the full IT life cycle – from technology provision and strategic consulting to project delivery, managed services, and asset retirement.Bell Integration is trusted by many global finance, Telcos, government and public sector organisations to ensure their IT services and infrastructure are always available, scalable, sustainable, and resilient.

Media contact Finola Sloyan, Public Relations consultant | E pr@bell-integration.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2947099/Faisal_Abbasi.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2947100/Erika_Sullivan_Pond.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932559/5893862/Bell_Integration_Logo.jpg

 

 

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