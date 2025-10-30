Niutech Secures Another $14M Repeat Order in Europe for High-End Pyrolysis Equipment, Fueling EU's Circular Transition

JINAN, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Niutech Environment Technology Corporation (Abbreviated as: Niutech) announced the signing of a new sales contract with a European client. Under the contract, Niutech will supply its "New-Generation • Large-Scale Industrial Continuous Intelligent Waste Tire Pyrolysis Production Line" for the client's overseas demonstration project, with a total contract value of 14 million US dollars.

As a world-class supplier of integrated intelligent continuous pyrolysis solutions, Niutech has extensive practical experience in 10,000-ton scale international resource recycling demonstration projects. It provides customized large-scale intelligent pyrolysis production lines that are safe, environmentally friendly, efficient and low-carbon, accurately meeting the EU's circular transition requirements. It is learned that this cooperation marks the fourth collaboration between the two parties on European projects, and the client's repeated orders fully demonstrate Niutech's outstanding reputation and comprehensive strength in the European market.

Driven by policy requirements such as the EU's green transition, Niutech has independently developed the "New-Generation • Large-Scale Industrial Continuous Intelligent Waste Tire Pyrolysis Production Line". This production line integrates the company's latest-generation intelligent control system, which can efficiently convert waste tires into high-quality pyrolysis oil, recycled carbon black, steel wires, non-condensable combustible gas and other products. After further deep processing, these products can be applied in the manufacturing of high-end products, creating a closed loop for the "waste tire - pyrolysis - recycled resource" circular model.

Currently, Niutech's advanced technologies and complete equipment sets have obtained EU CE certification, German TÜV certification and EU ATEX certification. Its projects have passed ISCC EU/PLUS certification, and its products meet the requirements of the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED II), making Niutech the first high-end intelligent continuous pyrolysis equipment manufacturer in China that can meet this full set of standards simultaneously.

The company has successfully achieved industrial application in dozens of countries worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Denmark. It handles over 30 types of materials in the resource recycling field, such as waste tires, low-value waste plastics, marine waste plastics, wind turbine blades and biomass. Niutech leads the world in multiple indicators including technology maturity, equipment reliability and comprehensive energy-saving and carbon-reduction performance, and has become a mature, replicable and promotable solution verified by markets in developed countries like Europe and the United States.

More Information:Niutech Website: www.niutechenergy.comNiutech Business Email: sales@niutech.comNiutech Youtube: www.youtube.com/@niutechpyrolysis

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809217/Niutech___International_Demonstration_Pyrolysis_Resource_Recycling_Project_Site.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.