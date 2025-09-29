circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

NX Belgium to Take Part in "Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2025"

29 settembre 2025 | 08.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Belgium) N.V./S.A. (hereinafter "NX Belgium"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, Inc., will participate in the three-day "Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2025" trade fair to be held in Antwerp, Belgium, from Tuesday, October 14, to Thursday, October 16.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link 

Booth image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xeDh0Gf5_YUPqrBKHgMDqzO9ETOQWJg3/view?usp=drive_link 

Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2025 is Belgium's largest logistics exhibition, showcasing the latest products, services and innovations in the fields of logistics, transport, information technology and supply chain management. More than 300 companies are expected to exhibit their goods and services to more than 15,000 visitors.

A dedicated team manning the NX Belgium booth will be presenting the NX Group's latest logistics services and advanced solutions, offering an informative and enriching opportunity for those interested in the Group's services and for those who wish to network and exchange ideas. Visitors are more than welcome to drop by at any time.

Exhibition overview-Exhibition title: Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2025-Dates: Tuesday, October 14 - Thursday, October 16, 2025-Opening hours:10:00 - 19:00, Tuesday, October 1410:00 - 20:00, Wednesday, October 1510:00 - 17:00, Thursday, October 16 (*The hours are Belgium time.)-Venue: Antwerp Expo, Jan Van Rijswijcklaan 191, 2020 Antwerp, Belgium-Booth: Booth 4086, Hall 4

Exhibit details-Global logistics network and diverse servicesThe exhibit will highlight comprehensive services designed to meet a wide range of logistics needs, including transport using the NX Group's major hubs in Central and Eastern Europe, specialized logistics for the medical and high-tech equipment sectors, and supply chain support for pharmaceuticals and consumer goods in the U.S.

-Environmentally conscious logistics solutionsWith sustainability as its theme, the booth will feature eco-friendly designs and materials to introduce logistics services that contribute to customers' sustainability management.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link 

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-belgium-to-take-part-in-transport--logistics-antwerp-2025-302569159.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN85176 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Israele-Flotilla, lo scambio via radio: "Cambiate rotta", "Andiamo avanti" - Video
Flotilla, corteo Milano occupa la stazione Cadorna - Video
Flotilla, Israele ferma Greta Thunberg: "E' sana e salva" - Video
Flotilla, il video da nave Alma: "Arrivano soldati israeliani"
Meloni al vertice Ue di Copenaghen, le videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Sciopero dei treni il 2 e il 3 ottobre, orari e fasce di garanzia
Corteo ProPal alla Sapienza, cori per Gaza e Flotilla: occupata facoltà di Scienze politiche - Video
News to go
San Siro, Consiglio comunale di Milano approva vendita a Milan e Inter
Marche, Acquaroli: "Ho sentito Giorgia Meloni, era contenta"
Marche, Acquaroli arriva con Arianna Meloni: l'applauso al comitato elettorale
Regionali Marche, Ricci: "Ho chiamato Acquaroli per congratularmi" - Video
News to go
Bullismo, come cambia la vecchia sanzione della sospensione: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza