OMRON Healthcare Exceeds 400M Blood Pressure Monitors Sold

29 settembre 2025 | 10.02
- Reinforcing Commitment to Preventive Cardiovascular and Home Blood Pressure Monitoring -

KYOTO, Japan, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd., a global leader in innovative medical equipment for preventive healthcare, announced that cumulative worldwide sales of OMRON blood pressure monitors (BPMs) have exceeded 400 million units. This landmark achievement underscores the company's longstanding commitment to extending healthy life expectancy by advancing home blood pressure monitoring and preventive cardiovascular care.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000242/202509195504/_prw_PI1fl_k2sj30Cw.png 

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000242/202509195504/_prw_PI2fl_68Qw97R2.png 

The journey began over half a century ago, with the launch of the first OMRON-branded BPM in 1973, when all blood pressure measurement was conducted at medical facilities. Nowadays, thanks to advances in technology, anyone can easily and accurately measure their own blood pressure at home, and OMRON Healthcare has continued to drive the evolution of blood pressure management to support preventive healthcare, including efforts to detect potentially life-threatening conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AFib) at an early stage.

As a new chapter begins, OMRON Healthcare's industry-leading devices and digital health platforms continue to transform daily monitoring into a powerful tool for the protection of global health. With distribution in over 130 countries and regions worldwide, OMRON Healthcare is committed to ensuring access to accurate, cost-effective home blood pressure monitors in emerging markets where preventive healthcare resources remain limited, working to reduce health disparities by enabling early detection and intervention in communities most at risk.

"Reaching 400 million units sold is more than a number -- it represents the trust that millions of people place in OMRON Healthcare to support their journey toward longer, healthier lives," said Ayumu Okada, President and CEO, OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd. "The quality and accuracy of OMRON blood pressure monitors are well recognized by healthcare professionals around the world. We remain dedicated to 'Going for ZERO' vision, aiming to eradicate cerebro-cardiovascular events globally by developing technologies that connect daily life and healthcare, empowering people everywhere to take preventive action. We will continue to promote innovative products, services, and educational efforts to raise awareness of hypertension risks -- not only for those already diagnosed, but also for those who may not yet realize they are at risk."

https://healthcare.omron.com/going-for-zero/400-million 

Innovation for Preventive CareBuilding on over 50 years of expertise, OMRON Healthcare continues to advance technology that transforms blood pressure monitors into essential preventive care devices, through innovations including:

- Connected digital health monitoring: Bluetooth-enabled devices integrate with the OMRON connect (TM) app, supporting trend visualization, family sharing, and physician oversight.

- AI-powered detection: Unique, FDA-cleared Intellisense AFib (TM) technology enables early recognition of atrial fibrillation during routine monitoring.

- Integrated measurement: Complete (TM) monitor combines blood pressure and ECG readings, seamlessly shareable with physicians via the OMRON connect (TM) app.

- Remote monitoring partnerships: OMRON's Digital Health Business continues to expand with the acquisition of new subsidiary Luscii, and strategic partnerships with international companies.

About OMRON Healthcare: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202509195504-O1-1133eHlN.pdf 

For more information, please visit:Website: https://healthcare.omron.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/omron-healthcare-co-ltd-/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omron-healthcare-exceeds-400m-blood-pressure-monitors-sold-302569172.html

