Giovedì 21 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:34
Comunicato stampa

OPPO Elevates ColorOS 15 with Microsoft’s Advanced AI Productivity Features

21 novembre 2024 | 10.31
SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2024 - OPPO has strengthened its cooperation with Microsoft to deliver advanced AI productivity features to ColorOS 15, OPPO's next-generation smart device experience.

"To deliver advanced AI experiences, we are incredibly proud to partner with Microsoft, a pioneer in the field. At the cutting edge of global AI development, Microsoft lays a strong foundation for ColorOS 15's language features. These save OPPO users time and headspace, ensuring meaningful, advanced AI productivity tools are always just a tap away".— Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product at OPPO

ColorOS 15's AI Speak uses Microsoft's advanced AI productivity features, reading web pages aloud so users can consume content hands-free while reducing their screen time. These ultra-intelligent models also power OPPO Documents' translation features and the Voice Translate application, breaking down language barriers in seconds.

Microsoft's AI capabilities enhance ColorOS 15 with practical, time-saving features, including accurate audio transcription within the new Recorder and Notes apps, boosting organisation and delivering time-saving benefits.

ColorOS 15, featuring Microsoft's advanced AI capabilities, will debut at the global launch of OPPO's upcoming Find X8 Series.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

