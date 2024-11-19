Cerca nel sito
 
Comunicato stampa

OPPO Takes ColorOS 15’s AI Capabilities to the Next Level with Google

19 novembre 2024 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

●OPPO enhances ColorOS 15 with Google’s leading AI capabilities

●ColorOS 15 will include the Google Gemini app and Circle to Search with Google on OPPO devices

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2024 - OPPO is bringing advanced AI experiences, Google Gemini, and Circle to Search with Google, to its upcoming ColorOS 15.

“With ColorOS, our goal has always been to create an easy-to-use, harmonious, powerful experience through intelligence and collaboration. By incorporating Google Gemini 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash across language, assistance, and search, ColorOS 15 is turbo-charged by AI to boost productivity and creativity, exceeding customers’ needs like never before.”— Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product at OPPO

Unlock Google’s AI Capabilities for Elevated Productivity

ColorOS 15 uses Google’s advanced AI capabilities, empowering users with a suite of advanced solutions.

Taking advantage of the Gemini models, ColorOS 15 boosts productivity directly within OPPO Notes and Documents by reworking structure and polishing language in seconds. And with AI Recording Summary, it intelligently summarises voice recordings, generating high-quality meeting notes or overviews and saving hours of manual work.

Google Gemini and Circle to Search with Google

ColorOS 15 also introduces Circle to Search with Google to OPPO smart devices. With a simple long press of the home button or navigation bar, users can instantly search for whatever’s on-screen without needing to switch apps. The ColorOS 15 also comes with the Google Gemini app. Chat with Gemini, your AI assistant from Google, to supercharge your productivity and creativity. Get help writing, learning, planning and more. You can also go Live with Gemini to brainstorm ideas, simplify complex topics, and rehearse for important moments with real-time responses.

ColorOS 15 featuring Google’s advanced AI capabilities, will debut at the global launch of OPPO’s upcoming Find X8 Series.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - “Smiley Face” - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

For more information, please contact the OPPO press team at press@oppo.com

*Gemini mobile app available on select devices, languages, and countries. Internet connection required. Google, Android and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC.

