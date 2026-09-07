OSCAL Shines at IFA 2026: Exploring New Possibilities for Future Living

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFA Berlin 2026 is taking place from September 4–8, 2026, at Messegelände Berlin, Germany. As one of the world's leading consumer electronics events, IFA brings together global brands and innovations. OSCAL is showcasing its latest products across smart energy storage, rugged smartphones, and smart devices, highlighting new possibilities for home energy, outdoor exploration, mobile communication, and everyday life.

New Energy Storage: From Balcony Power to Portable Energy

At IFA 2026, OSCAL is introducing the Power Storage 3000 Balcony Energy Storage System, featuring 2500W output, expandable capacity from 3kWh to 15.3kWh, 4000W MPPT solar input, AI-powered TOU energy management, micro-inverter compatibility, and on-grid/off-grid use.

The PowerMax 6000 Pro delivers 6000W output and up to 57.6kWh capacity, while the PowerMax 2400 Pro offers 2400W output and up to 22.1kWh capacity, with wireless stacking and on-grid/off-grid operation. The PowerMax 3600 SE and 2400 SE provide additional flexible options for home backup, outdoor activities, travel, and mobile power needs.

Rugged Flagship Smartphones: Powerful Performance for Extreme Environments

OSCAL is showcasing the PILOT 8 and PILOT 6, designed for outdoor work, field inspections, and professional use. Powered by the Qualcomm QCM6690 platform, PILOT 8 supports up to 48GB RAM, 256GB storage, and 2TB TF expansion, alongside 20MP night vision, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, a 10,000mAh battery, and 55W fast charging.

The PILOT 6 combines a 160×120 thermal imaging sensor, 108MP Samsung camera, 2.4K 120Hz display, and 10,000mAh battery, with MIL-STD-810H, IP68, and IP69K protection for demanding environments.

New Smart Devices: Designed for Work, Entertainment, and Family Life

OSCAL is also presenting FLAT 3C, FLAT 5, BOLT 2, Pad 200, and KIDO MINI. The Pad 200 features a 13.4-inch 120Hz display and PC Mode 3.0, while FLAT 5 and KIDO MINI are making early appearances at the show.

From energy solutions and rugged devices to smart products for everyday life, OSCAL is showcasing its expanding portfolio across energy, mobile devices, and smart technology. Visitors can experience the latest innovations and on-site highlights at the OSCAL booth throughout the show.

Event: IFA Berlin 2026Venue: Messegelände Berlin, GermanyBooth: H3.2-171Dates: September 4–8, 2026

Interested visitors can learn more at the OSCAL official website or visit the OSCAL booth at H3.2-171 during the show.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oscal-shines-at-ifa-2026-exploring-new-possibilities-for-future-living-302870802.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.