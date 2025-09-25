Paligo Appoints Rahul Yadav as New CEO to Double Down on Growth through Product Innovation and AI

A customer-focused technology leader to guide Paligo into its next decade of market leadership and AI-enabled growth.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paligo, the category-leader of cloud-based Component Content Management Systems (CCMS), today announced the appointment of Rahul Yadav as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2025. Yadav will lead Paligo into its next phase of product-led innovation, AI leadership, customer-centric growth, and cultural evolution.

For more than two decades, Yadav has transformed companies into customer-centric innovators. At Milestone Systems, he redefined video security platforms with product transformation, innovations, AI partnerships, and acquisitions. At TV 2 Danmark, he enhanced digital media experiences, doubling subscribers and scaling its streaming platform. Across every role—from enterprise SaaS to consumer electronics—his leadership has focused on aligning innovation with customer needs while leveraging cutting edge technologies.

"Paligo's success is built on trust and customer impact," said Rahul Yadav.

"I am deeply honored to join Paligo as CEO at this pivotal moment. As industries embrace AI, our role is to elevate our product and ensure customers stay ahead. We will continue to deliver on Paligo's promise while building the next generation of intelligent content management."

With customers in 37 countries, spread globally, Paligo has become the platform of choice for customers managing knowledge assets at scale. Under Yadav's leadership, the company will invest even more deeply in product innovation while ensuring long-term market leadership.

"Rahul brings exactly the kind of visionary, product-focused leadership Paligo needs for its next decade of growth. His track record in scaling technology organizations and building AI-enabled platforms will accelerate Paligo's transformation and strengthen our market leadership," said Andreas Thome, Chairman of the Board.

"As one of the founders and the original CEO of Paligo it has been very important to me that we find the right successor who can take Paligo to the next level at this pivotal moment in time. I believe we have found that in Rahul, and I am truly excited about supporting him in taking us through this next phase of Paligo's journey," said Anders Svensson, Founder and former CEO of Paligo.

About Paligo

Paligo is a category leader in cloud-based Component Content Management Systems (CCMS), helping customers streamline technical documentation, drive content consistency, and accelerate digital transformation. Founded in 2015, Paligo empowers organizations worldwide to create, manage, and deliver content at scale. With 500 customers in 37 countries—including Mitsubishi, Sitecore, and The Washington Post serving industries such as software, technology, manufacturing, and life sciences. The company is backed by leading software investors GRO and Alfvén & Didrikson.

For more information about Paligo please visit www.paligo.net and www.linkedin.com/company/paligo

