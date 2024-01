PAN GLOBAL DRILLS MULTIPLE GOLD AND COPPER INTERCEPTS, INCLUDING 20 METERS OF 1.1G/T GOLD AND 5.6 METERS OF 1.15% COPPER AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF | FSE: 2EU

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) (FSE: 2EU) is pleased to announce results for two further drillholes from an 11-hole step out drill program at the Cañada Honda copper-gold (Cu-Au) discovery, on the Company's 100% owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. Drilling has resumed, with additional holes planned targeting extensions of Cañada Honda copper and gold mineralization.

"These excellent results provide further indication of size potential and continuity of the copper-gold mineralization at the Cañada Honda target. We are also excited about the results showing significant gold in the structural hanging wall at Cañada Honda," said Tim Moody, President and CEO of Pan Global.

"The next steps at Cañada Honda include further drilling to test for shallow extensions in the east, where copper-gold soil geochemistry indicates the mineralization comes to surface, and further test a large gravity target that extends for two kilometers to the west."

Table 1 – Cañada Honda Selected Drill Results

Hole ID From To Interval1 Cu Au Ag Co Pb Zn m m m % g/t g/t ppm ppm ppm CHD09 120.0 121.0 1.0 0.45 10.50 9.5 1200 207 536 and 133.0 134.0 1.0 0.07 1.12 7.9 52 694 2550 and 154.0 174.0 20.0 0.01 1.09 0.6 73 7 51 incl. 154.0 156.0 2.0 0.04 5.83 2.7 68 20 83 incl. 164.0 166.0 2.0 0.01 2.57 0.8 124 19 80 and 227.0 228.0 1.0 0.24 3.60 0.9 122 10 89 and 254.0 267.0 13.0 0.51 0.36 2.7 115 38 101 incl. 258.9 267.0 8.1 0.61 0.52 3.3 138 46 111 incl. 258.9 262.0 3.1 1.01 0.45 4.8 213 46 106 CHD10 150.0 163.0 13.0 0.59 0.34 2.1 119 28 100 incl. 150.0 155.6 5.6 1.15 0.67 3.8 227 46 147 incl. 153.0 155.6 2.6 1.98 1.12 5.4 311 51 103 and 174.0 176.0 2.0 0.21 5.25 1.1 85 19 55 and 198.0 199.1 1.1 0.27 0.42 1.6 50 67 431

1 Approximate true thickness

Table 2 – Cañada Honda Drillhole Collar Information

Hole ID Easting 2 Northing 2 Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Length (m) CHD09 737281 4156409 180 -78 278.0 CHD10 737228 4156287 198 -55 199.1

2 Coordinate system: UTM30N ERTS89

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near the operating mine at Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to start in 2024. The Escacena Project hosts Pan Global's La Romana copper-tin-silver and Cañada Honda copper-gold discoveries and a number of other prospective targets, including, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, Romana Norte, San Pablo, Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, and Romana Deep.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.5 to 2m. Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland. All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62). Over grade tin was determined using peroxide fusion with ICP finish (method Sn-ICP81x).

James Royall, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information for this media release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

