PHNIX R290 GreenTherm Pro Air-to-Water Heat Pump Now TÜV SÜD RED Certified, with a SCOP of 5.55 Verified by HLK Stuttgart

GUANGZHOU, China, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX, a professional heat pump manufacturer in China, has officially announced that its R290 Residential Air to Water Heat Pump GreenTherm Pro Series has successfully secured the European Radio Equipment Directive (RED) certification from TÜV SÜD. This milestone ensures that the full lineup of GreenTherm Pro complies with the EU's strict standards for electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and radio frequency (RF) performance, directly paving the way for European B2B partners to enter the local market seamlessly.

Furthermore, the P20 model of GreenTherm Pro has achieved an unprecedented Seasonal Coefficient of Performance (SCOP) of 5.55 under EN 14511 standard ErP 35℃ water testing conditions, which was officially validated by HLK Stuttgart (an EN ISO 17025 accredited, independent testing laboratory at IGTE, University of Stuttgart). This certified value of SCOP 5.55 represents the highest efficiency rating ever recorded for a Chinese-manufactured heat pump tested in an independent European laboratory, providing PHNIX's partners with a decisive competitive advantage in the European market.

Empowering PHNIX's Partners with Market-Winning Advantages:

For more information on R290 GreenTherm Pro air-to-water heat pump and PHNIX's full range of R290 heat pump solutions, please visit [www.phnix-e.com].

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