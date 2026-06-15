Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 Wraps Up with New Champions and Games of the Future 2026 Qualifiers Confirmed

More than 60 athletes earned qualification to the Games of the Future 2026 after five days of high-stakes phygital competition in Astana, where physical performance and gaming skill combined across three disciplines

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 concluded in dramatic fashion, crowning champions across three disciplines while determining the latest clubs and athletes to secure their places at the Games of the Future 2026. Over five days of competition in Astana, more than 200 participants from over 20 countries competed across Phygital Football, Phygital Basketball and Phygital Dancing, battling for qualification to the Games of the Future 2026.

Taking place in world-class venues across the city, the tournament brought together some of the strongest competitors from Europe, Africa, Asia and South America as the season-long qualification pathway reached its decisive stage.

ACF x Allur, claimed their qualification place in Phygital Football after a strong run through the group stage and knockout rounds at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace. They masterfully demonstrated the combination of digital precision and physical execution that defines competition at this level. NS team, KMF Titograd, and FC OLYMPIC PHYGITAL also secured their spots, having produced strong performances across five heated days of competition.

Phygital Basketball saw ZM NITUI crowned champions after an unbeaten tournament run, combining digital precision and on-court excellence to claim the title at the Alau Ice Palace. MINSK, Valencia Basket and Triada also secured qualification to the Games of the Future 2026, emerging from a highly competitive field to guarantee their places back in Astana later this summer.

Reflecting on the achievement, ZM NITUI's Jan Kroflin said: "We faced a strong team and knew we would have to be at our best. We stayed focused, executed our game plan and got the result we wanted. Now our attention turns to the Games of the Future."

For Phygital Dancing, Andres Guardo claimed the title with a series of performances that showcased the rhythm, precision and consistency required to compete at the highest level of phygital sport. Runner-up Sagdi, alongside third-placed Susan Huertas and fourth-placed Sergio Mayta, also secured qualification after emerging from a highly competitive field. Reflecting on his victory, Andres Guardo said: "When I step onto the stage, I become a completely different person. I feel that transformation is what made the difference in my performance. I hope my performance strengthens at the Games of the Future 2026."

John Hewitt, International Marketing & Communications Director at Phygital International, said: "Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 has showcased the extraordinary talent, determination and competitive spirit that define phygital sport. Bringing together athletes and clubs from across the world, the tournament highlighted both the global appeal of this format and the strength and diversity of the phygital movement. As we look ahead to the Games of the Future 2026, the performances we have witnessed here in Astana offer an exciting glimpse of what fans can expect when the world's best phygital competitors come together later this summer."

With four qualification places confirmed in each discipline through placement at Phygital Contenders Astana 2026, the final two qualification slots for all three disciplines will be allocated in the coming weeks based on overall season rankings. These places will complete the line-up from the Phygital Contenders for GOTF 2026, recognizing the clubs and athletes who have consistently performed throughout the 2025/26 competitive season.

As the sun sets on Phygital Contenders Astana 2026, attention turns to the Games of the Future 2026, taking place in Astana from 29 July to 9 August. The pinnacle event of the global phygital calendar, the competition will bring together more than 800 participants from over 50 countries across Phygital Football, Phygital Basketball, Phygital Dancing, Phygital Shooter, Phygital Fighting, MOBA PC, MOBA Mobile and Battle Royale, competing for a prize pool of more than US$4 million as they showcase the future of sport on the world's biggest phygital stage.

To keep up to date with the latest news on the Games of the Future 2026, visit the official website. Fans can catch all the action from Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 (and relive the action from GOTF 2025) via Phygital+.

Accreditation for media wishing to attend the Games of the Future 2026 is now open and can be requested here.

About Phygital International (PI):

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

For further information please visit https://Phygitalinternational.com or contact us at: press@phygitalinternational.com

About the Games of the Future (GOTF):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 were held in Abu Dhabi while the Games of the Future 2026, will be held in Astana.

For more information please visit: https://gofuture.games/

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