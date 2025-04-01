PioCreat Launches HALOT-X1 on Kickstarter: A Game-Changer for Resin 3D Printing

SHENZHEN, China, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PioCreat, an independent subsidiary of Creality, announces the official launch of the HALOT-X116K Intelligent Exposure resin 3D Printer on Kickstarter, starting April 1st, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.

Early bird pricing starts at $399. The latest HALOT-X1 introduces user-centric innovations to lower the barrier for resin 3D printing. With True Leveling-Free design, Quick-Release Build Plate, and an integrated AFU resin management system, it streamlines the printing process while delivering professional-grade results.

Key Features of HALOT-X1

True Leveling-Free Design: A fixed build plate is pre-leveled for printing straight out of the box—no time-consuming calibration.

New Motion Structure: A revolutionary design where the light source module and resin vat move top-down, while the build plate remains stationary for enhanced stability and fewer layer lines.

Quick-Release Build Plate: A twist-to-release mechanism that pushes prints off, preventing model damage from scraping.

92 Light Zones Intelligent Exposure: Activates light only where needed, working with the intelligent layout software to optimize model layout area, reducing overexposure and extending LCD lifespan

Professional-Grade Accuracy: A 10.1-inch 16K mono LCD with a highly collimated honeycomb matrix light source (6000 µW/cm²) delivers stunning detail and clarity, while supporting a 211.68 × 118.37 × 200 mm build volume for versatile printing.

Intelligent AFU Resin Management System: Supports automatic resin feeding, recycling, RFID identification, heating, and weight detection, reducing user intervention. Heats resin to 30–45℃ in 3 minutes with adjustable temperature, lowering viscosity and improving print quality in cold environments.

One-Click Printing: One-Click to start printing with cloud-based parameter packages for official resins, eliminating tedious manual setup.

Exclusive Kickstarter Discounts and Rewards

Early Bird Price: $399 (limited to 100 units)Kickstarter Edition: $459 (Standard HALOT-X1 printer)Kickstarter Bundle: $519 (Includes HALOT-X1 + AFU Resin Management System)

Bonus: All early backers get a FREE 3-month CHITUBOX Pro license! Be among the first to experience this groundbreaking 3D printer—don't miss out!

For more information about the HALOT-X, please visit the HALOT-X1 Kickstarter page.

About PioCreat 3D

Founded in 2015, PioCreat is a global leader in consumer and industrial 3D printing and a wholly owned subsidiary of Creality Group. Established by Creality co-founder Fred Liu, it specializes in the research, development, and production of cutting-edge 3D printers, software, and materials.

