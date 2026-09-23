Customers have created and optimized thousands of press releases and multichannel content assets with AI-powered platform.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- /PR Newswire/ -- PR Newswire, winner of the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Award for "Press Release Distribution Company of the Year," is marking the first anniversary of Amplify, its leading AI-powered customer platform. Designed to unify the fragmented workflow of public relations, marketing and communications teams, Amplify integrates campaign planning, content creation, global distribution and performance reports into a single secure environment.

Explore the full suite of Amplify capabilities at https://www.prnewswire.com/amplify-platform/.

Since the platform's launch in September 2025, thousands of users have built data-backed campaigns designed to reach target audiences around the world, created and optimized compelling press releases, and used the built-in AI tools to transform their releases into engaging multichannel assets, including blog posts, articles and snapshot videos.

Amplify's powerful Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights also helped the company secure a win for "AEO Platform of the Year" in the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, a testament to the platform's ability to help customers achieve visibility in the modern AI search era. As a result of the company's work to keep customers at the top of the conversation, PR Newswire consistently leads the industry in securing AI mentions and citations for brands' press releases and multichannel content.

By providing a streamlined workflow from planning to distribution and reporting, the Amplify platform addresses the challenges faced by modern communications departments. In one place, PR Newswire customers can start working smarter and faster through a modern Multichannel Amplification™ approach that extends their story's reach in a changing information and search landscape.

A Growing Suite of AI-Powered Features

Amplify debuted with game-changing capabilities to help PR, communications, marketing and IR teams streamline their workflows and generate results with compelling multichannel stories. But the PR Newswire team didn't stop innovating once the platform went live. In its first year, Amplify introduced various enhancements and new features, including:

"The overwhelming speed at which Amplify has been integrated into our customers' workflows proves that communicators needed a more secure, streamlined platform that incorporates everything from campaign planning to targeted distribution and data-backed reporting in one place. Amplify builds on PR Newswire's trusted global distribution network to provide customers with industry-leading AI-powered solutions that transform the way they share their news with audiences around the world," said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire. "Amplify's first year was defined by constant innovation, but we won't stop there. The team remains committed to evolving the platform to help our customers get their most important stories seen in a fast-moving and complex media landscape."

What Sets Amplify Apart

What makes the PR Newswire Amplify™ platform different from other AI tools?

PR Newswire Amplify™ is purpose-built for PR professionals, offering press release-specific optimization—not just generic AI content creation—informed by 70+ years of proprietary distribution data and editorial expertise.

What can you do with PR Newswire Amplify™?

Our AI-powered platform supports the full PR lifecycle; it is designed to help you work faster, improve content quality and drive better results:

What AI technology powers PR Newswire, and what sets it apart?

PR Newswire's AI is enhanced with our proprietary press release performance data and decades of industry and editorial expertise. Unlike generic AI tools, Amplify is purpose-built for PR, delivering high-quality, brand-aligned content that's optimized for engagement and distribution. This combination of enterprise-grade AI and industry-specific intelligence sets us apart, helping you confidently create and deliver impactful stories that drive maximum visibility.

How does Amplify know what kind of news is relevant to you?

Within the Amplify Brand Hub, customers can share their company mission, competitive positioning and additional details about their products and services to provide the AI with more context. These settings help you save time, accelerate campaign planning and strengthen the AI's campaign and content recommendations—ensuring they are relevant to your industry and consistent with your brand identity.

What languages can PR Newswire AI generate content in?

PR Newswire's AI can generate high-quality multilingual content in English (US), English (UK), French, French (CA), German, Spanish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean for the following content types: press releases, articles, blog posts, media pitches, and info-bite text overlays.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification™ catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories.

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