circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

PrimeBOT Wins Gold and Silver at A' Design Award 2026 -- A New Language for Personal Robotics

17 luglio 2026 | 05.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the A' Design Award ceremony in Milan, PrimeBOT Q1 and T1 received Gold and Silver respectively — marking the first global recognition for the "Personal Robot" category. The PrimeBOT design team accepted the awards on behalf of the studio.

What is a Personal Robot? PrimeBOT is the first brand to define this emerging category. Unlike industrial or service robots built for specific functions, the Personal Robot is shaped around the human being — it serves, connects, and empowers individuals. It is not a machine confined to factories, but an intelligent companion that fits into a backpack, a study, and everyday life.

For people, unlike people. Both Q1 and T1 share a single philosophy: For people, unlike people. PrimeBOT moves beyond the industry's fixation on human-like replication, rejecting synthetic faces or skin textures. Instead, it adopts a minimalist geometry and an enclosed form that conceals mechanical structures — reducing the distance technology often creates. The body uses warm-touch materials with soft curves that convey warmth and safety. At rest, it blends into home surroundings; in motion, its movements remain fluid and restrained.

Q1 and T1: two expressions of one design. Q1's 80cm height is carefully calibrated — not too large, not too small — sitting at the intimate social distance humans naturally share. Its outer shell is open-source, supporting 3D-printed customization and swappable modules, allowing users to shape a robot that reflects their own taste. T1, the latest model, transforms from bipedal to quadrupedal mode — while maintaining the same design principles for home environments. Design becomes a two-way conversation, not a one-way statement.

PrimeBOT has initiated market development in North America and Europe. From five CES 2026 awards to Gold and Silver in Milan, the brand is engaging with users worldwide through design.

The A' Design Award affirms PrimeBOT's vision — not about showcasing technology, but about making machines that truly understand, serve, and accompany people.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/primebot-wins-gold-and-silver-at-a-design-award-2026--a-new-language-for-personal-robotics-302828229.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN05135 en US ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Saman, nella nuova docu-serie gli audio originali della ragazza - Video
News to go
Bonus sociale rifiuti, cos'è e a chi spetta
L'annuncio choc del segretario Usa alla Difesa: "Terapie per aumentare testosterone ai soldati"
Crollo ponte Morandi, prima sentenza dopo 8 anni e 284 udienze - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
Sharon Stone a Trump: "La dignità non è un algoritmo, sii la persona di cui una madre andrebbe fiera"
La strana coppia, Sharon Stone e Romano Prodi in Campidoglio tra sorrisi e complicità
Bruxelles, il video dell'europarlamentare Scuderi trascinata dalla polizia: "Ero vicino sit-in neonazista"
BigMama si laurea, l'abbraccio alla mamma e al papà dopo la proclamazione - Video
Blitz da film nel covo dei rapinatori, tenta la fuga usando l'auto come bulldozer - Video
Francesco Totti protagonista dello spot di Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Video
Cozzoli (Ads): "Droni, Ai e sensoristica per autostrade più sicure" - Video
Assemblea Abi, la nuova fase delle banche - Il punto della vicedirettrice Jole Saggese


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza