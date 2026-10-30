Pudu Robotics Opens European Headquarters in Germany to Support Continued Growth Across the Region

NEUSS, Germany, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial robotics, today announced the opening of its European headquarters in Neuss, Germany, strengthening its local operating capabilities as its business continues to expand across the region.

The new headquarters brings together sales, product demonstrations, training, warehousing and after-sales services, reinforcing Pudu Robotics' investment in the local infrastructure and customer support needed to scale robotic deployments across European markets.

Strong Growth and Scaled Deployments Across Europe

Pudu Robotics' business spans more than 20 countries across Europe, reflecting its expanding presence throughout the region. Over the past two years, markets including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic and Poland have each recorded annual business growth of more than 60%.

The company serves customers across 16 industries, including retail, food and beverage, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, education, and more. Its European customers include leading retailers and hospitality groups such as EDEKA, Albert Heijn, Carrefour, Marriott, Van der Valk, Pizza Hut, Intermarché and Denner, as well as major transportation hubs such as Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

A notable example is Denner, a leading Swiss supermarket chain, which has deployed more than 200 PUDU CC1 Series cleaning robots across its store network. The deployment illustrates how autonomous cleaning can scale in demanding retail environments, where reliability, store-specific workflows and consistent service support are essential.

Supporting deployments of this scale requires more than supplying robotic equipment. Pudu works with customers to adapt deployment plans to store layouts and operating patterns, while providing technical assistance and ongoing operational support. This combination helps customers integrate robotic cleaning into daily operations and expand its use across their businesses.

Building Local Capabilities to Support Customers

Pudu Robotics' European growth is supported by an operating model built around local teams, regional partners and service infrastructure. The company continues to invest in local capabilities to strengthen collaboration with customers and partners and provide support throughout the deployment lifecycle.

Across Europe, Pudu has nearly 50 sales professionals supporting channel partners and customer projects, alongside nearly 40 technical support personnel serving different markets and deployments. Its local infrastructure includes a service center in Germany and warehousing facilities in the Netherlands and Germany for whole-robot inventory and spare parts, helping support delivery coordination and service responsiveness.

The company also works closely with local distributors, system integrators and service providers to support market development, deployment and ongoing maintenance. Within its European subsidiaries, Pudu has established local organizational structures and operational objectives, with continued investment in sales and service teams, warehousing and local service networks.

By combining local market knowledge and service capabilities with its global technical resources, Pudu aims to help customers deploy robotic solutions more effectively across diverse operating environments. Multilingual support in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian and other languages further facilitates collaboration across the region.

A Regional Hub for the Next Phase of Growth

Located in Neuss, Germany, the new European headquarters brings together office operations, a product showroom, warehousing, training, sales, after-sales service and repair capabilities, all of which are now operational. The facility supports product demonstrations, customer engagement, distributor training and local service delivery, while providing a hub for coordinating regional business activities.

The headquarters complements Pudu Robotics' existing European offices, partner network and warehousing infrastructure in the Netherlands and Germany. Together, these resources strengthen coordination across sales, deployment and after-sales support, providing a foundation for continued growth across the region.

Looking ahead, Pudu Robotics will continue to develop its local operating capabilities, deepen collaboration with regional partners and expand the application of its robotic solutions across industries, supporting customers as robotics becomes increasingly integrated into everyday operations.

"Europe is an important growth market for Pudu Robotics. As adoption expands, customers need more than reliable robotic solutions—they need local teams and service capabilities that can support deployment and ongoing operations over the long term. Our European headquarters in Neuss strengthens our ability to work closely with partners and customers across the region and support the next phase of our growth," said Bella Sun, Vice President and General Manager for Europe at Pudu Robotics.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global commercial robotics leader dedicated to empowering easier work and better lives through AI and robotics, with a vision of building a global intelligent robotics infrastructure serving 10 billion people worldwide.

Pudu has pioneered a "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" architecture spanning specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots. Pudu develops robotic solutions across commercial and home robotics, with a portfolio spanning service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, general embodied AI, commercial grounds care, and consumer lawn care.

With over 130,000 robots shipped and a presence in more than 85 countries and regions, Pudu serves customers across diverse industries, including retail, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, real estate and property services, education, entertainment and sport, and public services.

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