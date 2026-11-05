Pudu Robotics Unveils "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" Strategy and Showcases Full Portfolio in European First

Global commercial robotics leader showcased six product lines together for the first time at its 2026 European Partner Summit in Amsterdam.

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial robotics, yesterday set out the next phase of its global strategy in Amsterdam at its first European Partner Summit. At the event, which was themed "AI in Action: Scaling Impact Across Europe—Together," Pudu unveiled its "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" strategy along with its full product ecosystem spanning six product lines for the very first time.

"The next stage of growth will depend not only on advancing robot capabilities, but also on making robots easier to deploy, more adaptable and commercially viable at scale," said Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. "With our 'One Brain, Multiple Embodiments' strategy, we are building a shared technological foundation across different robot forms—from specialized service robots to semi-humanoid and humanoid robots. By combining reusable AI capabilities with purpose-built hardware, we aim to accelerate innovation, improve development efficiency and bring robotics into more real-world applications."

Unveiling the Robotics Portfolio Under the "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" Strategy

At the summit, Pudu debuted its full product ecosystem, guided by its "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" strategy and spanning six product lines: service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, general embodied AI, commercial lawn mowing and home lawn care. The home lawn care line includes the PUDU TOMO S Series, the company's first consumer robotics product, announced on November 3. The debut of Pudu's full product ecosystem marks the company's expansion into a broader range of application scenarios, from indoor to outdoor environments and from commercial to home use.

"Under our 'One Brain, Multiple Embodiments' strategy, we will continue to invest in foundational technologies, including hardware, operating systems and embodied foundation models," said Zhang.

At the core of the "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" strategy is a shared technological architecture designed to support different robot forms. Built on Pudu's proprietary technologies, including PuduFM, an Embodied Foundation Model, and PuduAgent OS, an Embodied AI Agent Platform, the architecture enables reusable AI capabilities, software modules and skills across different robotic platforms, while allowing hardware and motion-control systems to remain optimized for specific tasks. By sharing these underlying technologies across different robot forms, the strategy helps reduce R&D and deployment cycles and costs, bringing robotics into more industries and making adoption more practical for customers.

Strong Presence in Europe: 60% Annual growth, Footprint in 20+ Countries

The Pudu Robotics 2026 European Partner Summit marks the company's first large-scale strategic brand event in Europe. Pudu chose Amsterdam to unveil its global "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" strategy, reflecting Europe's importance as a key market for the company's next phase of strategic growth.

Pudu operates across more than 20 European countries including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic and Poland. The company serves customers across a range of European industries including retail, food and beverage, hospitality, healthcare and transportation, such as EDEKA, Albert Heijn, Carrefour, Denner, Marriott, Van der Valk, Pizza Hut and Intermarché, as well as Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

This footprint has been accompanied by strong business growth. Over the past two years, Pudu's revenue in Europe has grown by an average of more than 60% annually, reflecting the strong momentum of its business across the region.

Pudu is also strengthening its local presence to support its continued expansion. On October 30, the company announced the establishment of its European headquarters in Germany. The multifunctional regional hub brings together offices, a showroom, warehousing, training, sales, after-sales support and repair services, strengthening Pudu's ability to provide localized support, improve service responsiveness and work more closely with distributors and customers across Europe.

Expanding Pudu Robotics Across Every Scenario

Today, Pudu's technologies serve 16 industries and more than 900 application scenarios, reflecting the breadth of environments in which its robotics solutions are being applied. Pudu's full product portfolio was showcased at the summit, demonstrating the full-scenario range of Pudu's innovative use cases. Among the robots on show were:

Looking Ahead: Innovating to Build Robots for Europe

Whether through its "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" strategy or its product ecosystem spanning a full range of application scenarios, Pudu's goal remains the same: to use AI and robotics to improve the productivity and well-being of human society.

"We want Europe to be among the first markets where this strategy is put into practice," said Bella Sun, Vice President and General Manager for Europe at Pudu Robotics. "This means not only bringing Pudu's most advanced technologies and best talent to Europe, but also working more closely with our customers, distributors and other partners across the region to translate advances in robotics into practical value for commercial and household scenarios."

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global commercial robotics leader dedicated to empowering easier work and better lives through AI and robotics, with a vision of building a global intelligent robotics infrastructure serving 10 billion people worldwide.

Pudu develops robotic solutions across commercial and home robotics, with a portfolio spanning service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, general embodied AI, commercial grounds care, and consumer lawn care.

With over 130,000 robots shipped and a presence in more than 85 countries and regions, Pudu serves customers across diverse industries, including retail, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, real estate and property services, education, entertainment and sport, and public services.

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