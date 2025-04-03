circle x black
Giovedì 03 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 17:11
Quantinuum Selected by DARPA to Advance to First Stage of Quantum Benchmarking Initiative

03 aprile 2025 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

With the industry's most advanced quantum systems and proven ability to scale, Quantinuum is on track to deliver utility-scale quantum computing by early 2030s

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, the industry leader in quantum computing with the world's most powerful quantum computer, has been selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), a research and development agency of the United States Department of Defense, to participate in the first stage of the agency's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI).

QBI aims to assess the feasibility of building an industrially useful quantum computer by 2033. Successful QBI performers will advance through stages A, B, and C; Stage A requires performers to describe their utility-scale quantum computer with a path to near-term realization, where utility-scale means the computational value exceeds costs.

As validated in a recent independent benchmarking study by a group of institutions at the forefront of quantum computing research, Quantinuum's quantum systems are the highest performing in the industry. Last year, Quantinuum published its development roadmap, outlining a path to a universal, fully-fault tolerant quantum computer by 2029. Beyond this public roadmap, Quantinuum plans to scale to even larger machines in the early part of the 2030s, aligning with the objectives of QBI.

"We are honored to collaborate with DARPA and look forward to working closely with their test and evaluation team as they assess our roadmap and technological approach," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum. "With our roadmap firmly on track, we are confident in our ability to deliver on DARPA's objectives for QBI."

Microsoft and NVIDIA will take part in Quantinuum's Stage A effort, building on their long-standing collaborations with Quantinuum in advancing commercially scalable quantum computing.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is the world leader in quantum computing. The company's quantum systems deliver the highest performance across all industry benchmarks. Quantinuum's over 550 employees, including 370+ scientists and engineers, across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, are driving the quantum computing revolution.  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2655950/5251428/Quantinuum_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantinuum-selected-by-darpa-to-advance-to-first-stage-of-quantum-benchmarking-initiative-302419975.html

