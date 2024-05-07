Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Rainbow Robotics participates in ICRA 2024 in Yokohama, Japan: Bimanual Mobile Manipulator 'RB-Y1' debuts overseas

07 maggio 2024 | 03.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti
thth

DAEJEON, South Korea, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Robotics (CEO Jungho Lee), a robot platform specialized company, will participate as a bronze sponsor at the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA 2024), which will be held at Pacifico Yokohama, Japan on May 13.

During this exhibition, Rainbow Robotics will demonstrate its Bimanual Mobile Manipulator 'RB-Y1'. RB-Y1 is a humanoid-shaped research platform equipped with two arms with 7 degrees of freedom per arm, a single leg with 6 degrees of freedom, and a wheel-type mobile platform.

In particular, in line with the recent trend of the AI era, Rainbow Robotics plans to provide various APIs and options so that SW developers can easily utilize them for research purposes.

Throughout the exhibition period, various demonstrations will be shown of RB-Y1 with real-time remote operation technology, which links the data arm and simulation system. Additionally, Rainbow Robotics plans to exhibit the small-sized high-precision collaborative robot RB3-730 and the quadruped robot RBQ-10.

ICRA (International Conference on Robotics and Automation) is an event hosted by IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) and is the world's largest robotics conference held annually.

Meanwhile, Rainbow Robotics will begin pre-orders for its Bimanual Mobile Manipulator RB-Y1 from May 8. Customers who purchase during the pre-order period will receive free after-sales service for one year, and products are scheduled to be delivered sequentially starting in October. The research platform is sold for US $ 80,000 and the commercial platform is sold for USD $120,000 (VAT excluded). If you would like to pre-order RB-Y1, please contact us through enquiry page or email us at rby@rainbow-robotics.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2405117/Caption__Rainbow_Robotics_participates_in_ICRA_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rainbow-robotics-participates-in-icra-2024-in-yokohama-japan-bimanual-mobile-manipulator-rb-y1-debuts-overseas-302136589.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro held at Pacifico bronze sponsor at robot platform specialized company debuts overseas
Vedi anche
News to go
Banche, in 5 anni -20% filiali e -6% dipendenti
News to go
Decreto flussi, superate 700mila istanze nei tre click day di marzo
News to go
Israele-Hamas, colloqui in salita. Intervento di terra a Rafah più vicino
News to go
Agenzia governativa per i controlli, Abodi: "Serve equa competizione"
News to go
Titoli di Stato, emissione speciale Btp Valore a 6 anni
News to go
Giustizia, via libera governo a pacchetto riforme
News to go
Lavoro, sale tasso occupazione su base mensile a marzo
News to go
Bonus verde, come funziona
News to go
Bari, Commissione Antimafia convoca audizione Emiliano per il 10 maggio
News to go
J&J, piano da 6,5 miliardi di dollari per chiudere cause su talco e cancro ovaie
News to go
Truffa Superbonus 110%, sequestrato resort di lusso a Noto
News to go
Trasporto aereo, indagine mercato Antitrust su voli Sicilia e Sardegna


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza