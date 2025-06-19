circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Raytron Microelectronics Debuts OHLE 3123: World's First SWLP-based Thermal Sensor Driving Global Thermal Imaging Breakthroughs

19 giugno 2025 | 09.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YANTAI, China, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As infrared thermal imaging technology advances, the cost of infrared terminal products has continuously decreased, once-niche applications are rapidly expanding into consumer markets from automotive night vision to industrial temperature measurement. Yet the industry's upstream core components particularly thermal imaging cores have remained confined to a handful of manufacturers due to prohibitive R&D costs and specialized production requirements. Raytron Microelectronics, a global pioneer in infrared thermal imaging solutions, launched the world's first uncooled LWIR sensor OHLE 3123 featuring patented Super Wafer-Level Packaging (SWLP). Engineered for seamless integration, OHLE 3123 is set to break down technical and cost barriers, potentially enabling more companies to independently develop and manufacture core modules.

What Makes SWLP a Breakthrough in Infrared Packaging Technology?

The OHLE 3123 leverages Raytron's proprietary SWLP (Super Wafer-Level Packaging) innovation, a dual-layer encapsulation system that eliminates dependency on cleanroom environments. Compatible with SMT² mounting technology, it enables rapid mass production. This innovation significantly reduces production costs while ensuring dust resistance and high yield, which is key for low-cost infrared sensor bulk purchases.

How OHLE 3123 Empowers More Companies to Manufacture Thermal Imaging Modules?

Powered by a vanadium oxide (VOx) microbolometer array, the OHLE 3123 uncooled infrared focal plane array delivers a resolution of 384 × 288 with a 12 μm pixel pitch. It features a NETD of less than 40 mK and ultra-low power consumption of under 65 mW. Its innovative window design overcomes integration environment limitations. Its ultra-compact form factor, ultra-lightweight design, high-quality imaging and ease of integration position it as an ideal thermal imaging camera sensor for outdoor night vision, industrial temperature measurement, security monitoring, and automotive night vision applications.

OHLE 3123 Thermal Sensor will Debut at LASER World of PHOTONICS 2025

Raytron Microelectronics will showcase the OHLE 3123 thermal camera sensor at LASER World of PHOTONICS 2025, held from June 24 to 27 in Munich, Germany. Request samples at Hall A2, booth #372 to explore this groundbreaking innovation in thermal imaging core technology! Raytron is committed to creating incremental value for customers with technological advancements. With deep expertise across infrared, microwave and laser, Raytron has developed core competencies in multi-spectral sensing and in-depth development of AI algorithms, delivering OEM thermal camera core modules and infrared sensors to global clients.

For OEM Partnerships or Bulk Inquiries:

Email: sales@raytrontek.comWebsite: https://en.raytrontek.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytron-microelectronics-debuts-ohle-3123-worlds-first-swlp-based-thermal-sensor-driving-global-thermal-imaging-breakthroughs-302486122.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro gelato, Federconsumatori: "Prezzi aumentati del 9% solo nell'ultimo anno"
Iran-Israele, Trump e il messaggio a Khamenei: "Buona fortuna" - Video
Iran, il messaggio di Khamenei a Israele e a Trump - Video
News to go
Rottamazione quater, in arrivo 247mila lettere ai riammessi
Israele-Iran, Trump: "Cessate il fuoco non mi basta" - Video
G7, Meloni vede Carney: "Momento complesso, attenzione a sicurezza e migrazione"
G7, Trump: "Putin parla solo con me, qui lo hanno cacciato" - Video
G7 al via, Meloni e le battute con Trump e Macron - Video
Israele, attacco alla tv dell'Iran: esplosione in studio e fuga - Video
Napoli, la pizza 'Cent'anni': salute, gusto e buon auspicio - Video
Al via a Napoli gli Stati generali della prevenzione
News to go
Estate, emergenza medici negli ospedali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza