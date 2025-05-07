Redefining Utility-Scale Storage: Envision Unveils EN 8 Pro at Smarter E Europe 2025

MUNICH, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation EN 8 Pro 8MWh DC Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System at Smarter E Europe 2025. Designed to accelerate the transition to an intelligent, resilient, and net-zero energy future, the EN 8 Pro sets a new benchmark in safety, performance, cost-efficiency, and environmental adaptability. Featuring a high energy density design that delivers over 8MWh high capacity, it combines advanced fire protection, intelligent thermal management, and reduced Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), making it an ideal solution for large-scale renewable integration and utility-scale energy storage.

Prevention-First Strategy for Ultra-Safety

Envision's "Prevention First" fire safety strategy is fully embodied in the EN 8 Pro.

Lower LCOE and HigherPerformance

Exceptional Environmental Adaptability

With IP55 protection, C5 anti-corrosion ratings, and low-noise technology — achieving 20dB quieter than typical industry standards, the EN 8 Pro thrives in harsh climates, sound-sensitive areas, urban centres, and industrial zones alike.

"In the race to net-zero, energy storage must be safer, smarter, and more efficient," said Kevin Huang, Senior Vice President and President of Energy Storage Product Line at Envision Energy, "The EN 8 Pro is not just a product launch — it's a leap forward in how we think about building a decarbonized, AI-driven energy system at scale. With industry-leading safety innovations, record energy density, and exceptional environmental resilience, the EN 8 Pro addresses the real challenges of the global energy transition. We are proud to debut it at Smarter E Europe 2025, a global stage where technology and action meet to accelerate a sustainable future."

The EN 8 Pro is poised to support utility-scale renewable integration, grid stabilization, and energy transition projects worldwide.

- End -

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682115/Envision_Energy_Unveils_EN_8_Pro_8MWh_DC_Liquid_Cooled_Energy.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire