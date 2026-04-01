Reju Secures €135 Million in Dutch NIKI Funding for Industrial-Scale Textile-to-Textile Regeneration Hub at Chemelot Industrial Park, the Netherlands

PARIS, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reju™, the progressive textile-to-textile regeneration company, has been awarded €135 million in funding under the Netherlands' Nationale Investeringsregeling Klimaatprojecten Industrie (NIKI) program. The funding will support Reju's planned industrial-scale Regeneration Hub at Chemelot Industrial Park in Sittard-Geleen, covering both the investment phase and ongoing operations, and represents a critical milestone on the path toward final investment decision.

"We are grateful to the Government of the Netherlands and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate for supporting the scale-up of commercial technologies that can deliver measurable emissions reductions and accelerate the transition to a truly circular textile industry," said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju. "This award is a strong vote of confidence in our technology and our team. At Chemelot, we will deliver circular raw materials at scale, reduce emissions across textile value chains, and establish a replicable blueprint for circular textiles in Europe."

NIKI is the Dutch government's flagship program to accelerate large-scale industrial decarbonization and circularity, supporting both national and European Union circular economy objectives. Reju's project is closely aligned with these goals, expanding a textile-to-textile process that converts difficult-to-recycle, polyester-containing textiles into high-quality circular intermediates for new polyester production. By diverting residual textile fractions from landfill and incineration, Reju, aims to materially reduce the environmental impact of textile waste.

The future Regeneration Hub will process post-consumer textiles that would otherwise enter the waste stream. This regenerated output will be transformed into Reju Polyester, delivering approximately 50% lower carbon emissions compared with virgin polyester. The material will then be reintroduced into downstream supply chains, where it will be converted into yarns and fabrics ready for end-use consumer applications.

The project is expected to emphasize industrial integration, energy and resource efficiency, and fully traceable circular supply chains, maximizing the displacement of virgin, fossil-based inputs.

Chemelot Industrial Park was selected for its established industrial ecosystem, shared utilities and logistics infrastructure, and proximity to innovation and research capabilities. These attributes are expected to support efficient ramp-up, operational reliability, and the replication of the model across future sites.

About Reju

Reju is a materials regeneration company focused on creating innovative solutions for regenerating polyester textiles and post-consumer PET waste. Owned by Technip Energies and utilizing technology originating with IBM Research, Reju is driven by its purpose to unlock infinite possibilities within finite resources. The company aims to establish a textile circular system to regenerate and recirculate polyester textiles. Learn more at www.reju.com.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter. For further information: www.ten.com

Media Contact

Chris Goddard, CGPR, chris@cgprpublicrelations.comTali Serantes-James, Reju, tali.serantes@reju.com

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