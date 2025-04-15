RevitaLash® Cosmetics Announces Road to $10 Million Goal in Support of Breast Cancer Initiatives

VENTURA, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, globally recognized for its innovative lash, brow, and hair beautification products, is deepening its commitment to the fight against breast cancer with its new Road to $10 Million goal. In 2024, the company reached the milestone of $9 million in donations, investments, and in-kind contributions to breast cancer initiatives since 2008. The brand aims to reach the $10 million mark this year in the leadup to celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026.

Since its inception, RevitaLash Cosmetics has proudly championed breast cancer awareness, research, and patient initiatives, driven by the legacy of its late Co-Founder, Gayle Brinkenhoff, who battled breast cancer with courage and grace.

As part of its ongoing Eternally Pink® pledge, RevitaLash Cosmetics continues its year-round mission by committing a portion of proceeds from every product sold to directly fund important research and make quality care accessible to more patients. Recent initiatives have included the funding of a potentially groundbreaking study of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer at the renowned Francis Crick Institute in London, and scalp cooling treatments to help prevent hair loss in chemotherapy patients at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and UCLA Health in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The Road to $10 Million goal will have an impact felt around the world thanks to RevitaLash Cosmetics' collaboration with its global partners. The company will match contributions made by their international distribution partners to the local breast cancer charity of their choice.

"We're thrilled to unveil our Road to $10 Million goal and to continue our mission of supporting breast cancer research and patient initiatives worldwide," said Dariel Sidney, Vice President of Global Philanthropy and daughter of Gayle Brinkenhoff. "Reaching $10 million in giving and investments is more than a milestone—it's a celebration of what we stand for as a company."

For more information on RevitaLash Cosmetics' breast cancer initiatives or to learn how your purchase supports the cause, visit www.revitalash.com/pages/eternally-pink.

About RevitaLash® CosmeticsRevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics commits a portion of proceeds to fund research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com.

