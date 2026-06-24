Risen Energy Showcases Full-Scenario Innovations at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, Germany, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to report that Intersolar Europe officially opened its doors yesterday at the Messe München, and Risen Energy has been busy welcoming visitors to Booth A1.370. We brought our comprehensive product matrix for residential, C&I, and utility-scale applications, demonstrating how our "Full-Stack Risen" strategy meets Europe's evolving energy needs.

Residential Energy Management: Minimalist Design Meets AI Intelligence

To address Europe's demand for energy independence in limited spaces, we introduced our Noor Series Stackable All-in-One ESS, Hifz Series Stackable Battery Pack, and Velta Series Hybrid Inverter.

C&I Green Partner: High Density & Lifecycle Value

For businesses needing to cut costs and ensure security, our iCon Series C&I Liquid-Cooled ESS offers a compact solution.

Utility-Scale Benchmark: Terrestrial & Aerospace Excellence

We are closing the loop from generation to storage for utility projects.

The era of scale-driven growth is over; the age of value-driven innovation is here. We remain committed to upgrading global energy systems through full-stack technology.

We are live at Booth A1.370 today! Come visit us at the Messe München to unlock the future of energy together.

#RisenEnergy #IntersolarEurope #SolarStorage #ResidentialEnergy #CandIStorage #UtilityScale #SpaceSolar

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