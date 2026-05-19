RoboUP Expands Across Europe Through Partnerships with Leading Retailers

BERLIN, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP, the smart lawn care brand behind the Raccoon 2 SE robotic lawn mower, has officially expanded its European retail footprint through partnerships with leading retailers such as OBI, Bauhaus, and Hornbach, Leroy Merlin and FnacDarty. This move strengthens the company's presence across key home improvement and electronics channels as demand for automated lawn care continues to grow across Europe.

Expanding Access to Smart Lawn Care

RoboUP focuses on making robotic lawn care more accessible to everyday homeowners, particularly through the Raccoon 2 SE, a robotic lawn mower designed specifically for small lawns with clear physical boundaries. Rather than targeting only premium smart home users, RoboUP positions the Raccoon 2 SE around ease of use, affordability, and everyday convenience.

Raccoon 2 SE Designed for Everyday Residential Lawns

Raccoon 2 SE is positioned as the ideal robot mower for small lawns under €500. Designed specifically for compact residential gardens up to 600㎡ and focuses on simplicity, efficiency, and practical everyday use. With One-Press Operation, it allows users to start mowing almost immediately without complicated setup.

One key feature is Full-Map Parallel Mowing, an OTA-optimized system developed through feedback from Kickstarter backers and beta testers. Compared with random mowing, it can deliver up to 1.6x higher mowing efficiency by mowing in organized stripes while dynamically adjusting mowing angles during operation.

While this differs from parallel mowing, Full-Map Parallel Mowing is currently one of the most practical and effective approaches for AI vision-based robotic mowers operating in real residential environments.

Additional features include:

Upcoming Live Demonstration

To further showcase the mower's real-world performance, RoboUP will host a live YouTube demonstration on May 26th 2026, highlighting the Raccoon 2 SE's navigation capabilities, ease of use, and suitability for small lawns with clear physical boundaries.

Availability

Raccoon 2 SE is now available through participating retail partners and official RoboUP sales channels.

RRP: €629Current Promotional Price: €499 (€130 OFF)

Learn more on the Amazon Store DE, Amazon Store FR and the Official RoboUP Store.

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