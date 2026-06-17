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Rokid Comes to Paris VivaTech 2026 and Partners with Krysto Expand Smart Glasses Availability in France

17 giugno 2026 | 18.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human-computer interaction, attended VivaTech 2026, a leading global celebration of innovation, for the first time. In addition to exhibiting on the VivaTech show floor, Rokid was featured in VivaTech's 10th Anniversary Champs-Élysées Showcase.

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At the event, Rokid showcased how the combination of its open AI ecosystem and smart glasses design is enhancing productivity and everyday life. The company's flagship products–the Rokid Glasses with Micro-LED displays and the displayless Rokid Ai Glasses Neo–have been helping users in over 100 countries with features like real-time translation in 89 languages, transcription, and visual search using multiple AI assistants. Now, these products are officially available locally in the French market.

Democratizing access to technology has been Rokid's mission since day one. To provide greater access to its innovations, Rokid is partnering with the premier Paris retailer Krys, bringing its full spectrum of products to the physical retail level. This partnership not only provides increased availability and prescription lens support, but also strengthens Rokid's European supply chain, setting it up for future success.

Additionally, Rokid Glasses will be available from major local online retailers, including Fnac, Darty, Cidiscou, and soon Boulanger.

"Coming to VivaTech was yet another milestone for our strategy in Europe," said Zoro Shao, General Manager of Rokid Global. "Alongside technology enthusiasts, we were thrilled to meet industry leaders and experts. Their converging interest sets a clear tone: smart glasses are now a daily tool, and their full potential has yet to be realized."

Rokid's Paris appearance closely follows its entry into the German market in April 2026, marking the company's first step into Europe. The Rokid Glasses also recently raised nearly US$4,000,000 on the Japanese crowdfunding campaign Makuake to become the most anticipated product on the platform.  The strong global demand is reflected in Rokid's performance. 

The Rokid Glasses will be available for €799, the Rokid Ai Glasses Neo will be available for €449.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, integrating seamless intelligence into everyday life. The company has introduced the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with displays.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rokid-comes-to-paris-vivatech-2026-and-partners-with-krysto-expand-smart-glasses-availability-in-france-302803334.html

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