RRS® HA Long Lasting awarded Best Injectable in Skin Revitalization at AMWC 2026, reinforcing Skin Tech Pharma Group's leadership in the Skin Builder category

BARCELONA, Spain, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Tech Pharma Group proudly announces that its flagship injectable, RRS® HA LONG LASTING, has been recognized as Best Injectable in the Skin Revitalization category at the AMWC Aesthetic Medicine Awards 2026, one of the most prestigious recognitions in aesthetic medicine.

Since its launch in 2021, RRS® HA LONG LASTING has established itself as a pioneering innovation within the emerging Skin Builder category. With more than 1 million treatments performed worldwide, the product has demonstrated a strong safety and clinical performance profile, helping to redefine aesthetic treatment approaches by combining skin quality improvement with natural-looking restoration.

The award acknowledges the product's contribution to advancing regenerative aesthetic medicine and reflects the growing demand for treatment solutions that deliver natural outcomes while supporting long-term skin health, tissue quality, and graceful ageing.

"Receiving this award is an important milestone for us and a testament to the strength of our long-term strategy. As the aesthetic medicine landscape continues to evolve, our ambition is to lead through scientific rigor, differentiated innovation, and a deep understanding of healthcare professionals' needs. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building sustainable growth while advancing standards of care across the industry."

Márcio Rodrigues, CEO of Skin Tech Pharma Group

About RRS® HA Long Lasting – The Ultimate Skin Builder.

Neither a skin booster nor a dermal filler, RRS® HA Long Lasting combines the most valued characteristics of both categories within a single treatment approach.

RRS® HA Long Lasting is a cross-linked hyaluronic acid skin builder, combined with a protective buffer of 15 amino acids to support dermal structure that enhances hydration, firmness, and texture while giving a subtle lifting effect and improving wrinkles and fine lines. It delivers immediate, natural-looking results, progressive improvements in skin quality, and a proven high safety profile. It is the first skin builder developed with a dual-action approach to address skin ageing in a holistic way, targeting both skin quality and natural facial volume restoration within a single treatment.

Thanks to its advanced technology, the treatment provides progressive improvement in skin quality, promoting a healthier skin appearance. This combined approach allows patients to leave the clinic with an immediate visible effect while experiencing progressive improvement in skin quality in the following weeks, supporting natural-looking results and high patient satisfaction. For more info: LINK

"Clinical use has demonstrated consistent improvements in skin texture, elasticity, and overall luminosity," notes Dr. Javed Hussain, Key Opinion Leader for Skin Tech Pharma Group. "This ultimate Skin Builder is characterised by its hyaluronic acid structure combined with a protective amino acid buffer solution. This provides essential components required for restoration of natural dermal function, which declines with age. In practice, outcomes are reproducible, reliable, and aligned with established safety expectations, while offering a level of durability not typically associated with traditional skin boosters."

About Skin Tech Pharma Group: "30 Years of Innovation"

Skin Tech Pharma Group S.L.U. is a global leader in aesthetic medicine, producing high-quality CE-marked medical devices and advanced cosmeceuticals. Founded in 1994 by Dr. Philippe Deprez and based in Costa Brava, Spain, it is privately owned by Charterhouse Capital Partners and EXCELSIS. The 1996 launch of Easy TCA® established the company as an industry pioneer. Now marking 30 years of innovation, it operates a state-of-the-art in-house laboratory with a global R&D team. The company bridges aesthetic performance with pharmaceutical rigor, delivering trusted, evidence-based solutions worldwide. For more info: LINK

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