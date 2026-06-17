Saba Launches Dedicated Website for Workspace Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saba Capital Management L.P. ("Saba") has today launched a website dedicated to providing Workspace investors with information relating to Saba's value creation plan.

The website (MakeWorkspaceWork.co.uk) includes today's open letter to the shareholders of Workspace and the accompanying presentation.

Media EnquiriesGreenbrook – Rob White / Peter Hewersaba@greenbrookadvisory.com+44 (0) 207 952 2000

Shareholder Enquiries DF King – David Chase Lopesdfking@dfkingltd.co.uk+44 (0) 20 7920 9700

About Saba

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset management firm that seeks to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for a diverse group of clients. Founded in 2009 by Boaz Weinstein, Saba is a pioneer of credit relative value strategies and capital structure arbitrage. Saba has offices in New York City and London. Learn more at www.sabacapital.com.

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