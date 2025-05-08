Safe Life Acquires HeartCert in the US, Continues to Build Out National Coverage for CPR Training and AEDs

STOCKHOLM and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a leading provider of life-saving solutions with operations across Europe and North America, announces the acquisition of HeartCert, a Minnesota-based company specializing in automated external defibrillators (AEDs), CPR and CNA training (State Certified Nursing Assistants). The acquisition establishes a physical presence for Safe Life in the Midwest and fortifies its training offering, clearly strengthening the group's presence in the overall US market.

HeartCert was founded in the Twin Cities metro area by Registered Nurse, Christina Smith, and her husband, former Fire Captain and EMT, Tim Smith. The foundation for the company was always a strong passion for community, safety and education – and an unwavering commitment to quality. These values and traits are reflected both in the excellent customer relationships the company enjoys, and in how it has been able to attract new and highly skilled trainers. HeartCert has, since inception, expanded to multiple regions in the U.S. and today delivers its services through over 120 highly skilled professionals.

"We are truly excited to welcome HeartCert as new members of the Safe Life team," says Jimmy Eriksson, CEO of Safe Life. "CPR and First Aid training are core pillars for us, and we are extremely happy to add a Midwest growth engine and to see our network and delivery coverage strengthen nationally. I look forward to what we are going to be able to achieve together. Life-saving technology within the reach of trained members of the community is how we help save more lives."

HeartCert will be able to draw on Safe Life's broad resources and wide product range, while continuing to operate under its strong and established brand. The Founders will continue to drive and coach their organization to success and seek out new frontiers based on Safe Life's capabilities and its reach.

Christina and Tim Smith, Co-Founders of HeartCert, comment:"Joining Safe Life represents a significant opportunity for our company to expand our impact and help save more lives. Our team at HeartCert has built fantastic customer relationships and truly made a difference for individuals, organizations and to the many different communities we serve. Joining a larger, growth-driven organization allows us to stay focused on what we do best, with the added support of a global team that shares our values. We're excited about what we can do together and the impact we can have for our communities as HeartCert and Safe Life move forward together."

Safe Life has, since its founding, applied a strategy which combines strong organic growth with acquiring leading companies. This acquisition marks yet another important step in that strategy. As demand for AEDs and resuscitation training continues to grow, Safe Life will continue to pursue strategic opportunities to expand its reach and impact.

About Safe LifeFounded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focused on delivering life-saving equipment and training. With a core focus on AEDs, Safe Life has rapidly expanded across Europe and North America through a series of successful acquisitions, supporting a shared vision of safer communities everywhere. Learn more at https://www.safelife.se.

About HeartCertHeartCert was founded and is headquartered in Minnesota, and is a leader in CPR, First Aid, CNA Training, and the distribution of AEDs and emergency medical equipment. With national delivery capabilities, HeartCert provides life-saving education and resources to individuals, businesses, and organizations from across the country. In addition to comprehensive in-person and virtual training programs, HeartCert offers convenient options for training anywhere — innovating to make it easier than ever for individuals to gain critical life-saving skills. The company is committed to the highest quality standards, ensuring that individuals and organizations have the tools and training to respond effectively in critical situations, no matter where they are. To learn more about HeartCert and its extensive training options, visit: http://heartcertcpr.com

