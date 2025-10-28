circle x black
SANY Heavy Industry Lists on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Marking New Milestone in Global Expansion with "A+H" Dual Listing

28 ottobre 2025
HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Heavy Industry (stock code: 6031.HK) was officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 28, marking another historic milestone in the company's global journey. Following its debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2003 (stock code: 600031.SH), SANY has now achieved an "A+H" dual listing, laying a foundation for its next international growth.

SANY issued approximately 632 million H shares globally, including a 15% overallotment option, at an issue price of HKD 21.30 per share. The IPO attracted 21 cornerstone investors subscribing for a total of USD 759 million, including Temasek, BlackRock, Hillhouse, UBS Asset Management, LMR, Oaktree Capital, and others, demonstrating the strong confidence of the capital market.

The listing ceremony was held at HKEX in the morning, attended by government officials, business partners, financial institutions, and SANY's senior management. Mr. Xiang Wenbo, Rotating Chairman of SANY Group and Chairman of SANY Heavy Industry, together with Mr. Yu Hongfu, Director of SANY Group and President of SANY Heavy Industry, struck the opening gong.

"It reflects the capital market's strong confidence in SANY's high-quality development and marks a historic opportunity to expand our international financing channels. Leveraging Hong Kong's position as a 'super connector' for global capital, SANY will continue creating sustainable value and contributing to a greener world under its strategies — Globalization, Digitalization, and Decarbonization," said Xiang Wenbo.

Proven Strength in Global Operations

According to Frost & Sullivan, based on cumulative revenue of core construction machinery from 2020–2024, SANY ranks as the world's third-largest and China's largest construction machinery manufacturer, with overseas revenue growing at a compound annual rate of 15.2%, making it one of the most internationalized players in the industry.

Driven by its Digitalization strategy, SANY Heavy Industry pioneers digital and intelligent manufacturing, becoming the only company in the sector with two Lighthouse Factories certified by the WEF. SANY is also accelerating its low-carbon transformation. In 2024, the company launched over 40 new energy products, generating more than USD 567million in revenue.

SANY Heavy Industry's listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange marks a new beginning for the company. Building on its core strategies, SANY will leverage Hong Kong's role as an international financial hub to deepen connections with global capital markets and open a new chapter of globalization.

