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Septa Pharmaceuticals Inc. Acquires CeeNU® (Lomustine) from Bristol Myers Squibb, Canada

15 luglio 2026 | 13.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Mississauga, ON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Septa Pharmaceuticals Inc., a rapidly growing leader in the Canadian healthcare sector, is proud to announce the successful acquisition of CeeNU® (Lomustine) from Bristol Myers Squibb, Canada as of June 29th, 2026. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Septa's ongoing expansion and underscores its unwavering dedication to strengthening its specialty oncology pharmaceutical portfolio. CeeNU® (Lomustine) is an established and highly valued alkylating agent utilized primarily in the treatment of specific types of brain tumors and Hodgkin's lymphoma. By integrating this essential chemotherapy medication into its product lineup, Septa is reinforcing its footprint in the critical care and oncology space.

CeeNU® (Lomustine) represents an important therapeutic option for many individuals battling severe health conditions. Consequently, Septa is deeply committed to ensuring continuous, uninterrupted patient access to this vital medication across Canada. Recognizing the critical need for a robust and stable supply of essential medicines in today's complex healthcare landscape, Septa is fiercely prioritizing the long-term availability of CeeNU® (Lomustine).

"As we integrate CeeNU® (Lomustine) into our growing portfolio, our primary focus remains firmly on the patients and the medical professionals who treat them," said Devinder K., President & CEO of Septa Pharmaceuticals Inc. "We are working collaboratively and closely with all relevant stakeholders, including regulatory bodies and supply chain partners, to ensure a seamless transition. This acquisition is a profound testament to our core mission of providing high-quality, reliable pharmaceutical products that tangibly improve health outcomes both across the country and globally."

As Septa rapidly broadens its diverse product portfolio and expands geographic territories, the company is actively seeking new strategic partnerships and licensing opportunities. We welcome collaborations with pharmaceutical companies to out/in-license, launch and commercialize such high-impact therapies globally. Together, we can drive mutual growth and ensure vital medicines reach global markets.

About Septa Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Septa Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a forward-thinking pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development, acquisition, and commercialization of specialized pharmaceuticals globally. With a patient-first philosophy, Septa consistently strives to bridge gaps in the healthcare market by securing and stabilizing the supply of critical medicines. Through strategic partnerships and targeted acquisitions, Septa continues to build a robust product pipeline and managed access programs designed to meet the evolving needs of the global medical community.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/septa-pharmaceuticals-inc-acquires-ceenu-lomustine-from-bristol-myers-squibb-canada-302824343.html

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