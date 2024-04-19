Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 11:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Shelly Smart Control App available in select Audi models

19 aprile 2024 | 11.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SOFIA, Bulgaria and MUNICH, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, brings a native version of its Shelly Smart Control App to select Audi models. To this end, the popular Shelly Smart Control app based on the Android Automotive OS will be available in the Audi Application Store. Customers can thus use the user-friendly range of functions for intelligent home automation intuitively via the familiar user interface of their vehicle's infotainment system. This includes, for example, automatically opening and closing the garage door, and switching on the lights in the garage, in other rooms or throughout the house when coming home or leaving the house.

The integration of the Shelly Smart Control app into the Audi Application Store is carried out in cooperation with CARIAD, Volkswagen Group's software company, and Harman Ignite. It gives customers access to a wide variety of popular third-party apps, which are seamlessly integrated into the infotainment system of the car. Regular online updates keep the apps in the infotainment system up to date.

Dimitar Dimitrov, CEO and founder of Shelly Group, commented: "We are thrilled to become part of Audi's highly attractive digital ecosystem. As is our ambition, users are at the heart of the new functions and application areas of our app. With the native integration of our Shelly Smart Control app, we are further expanding our customer focus and technology leadership. We are confident that Audi customers will enjoy the seamless integration of smart home in a customizable infotainment system."

Wolfgang Kirsch, CEO of Shelly Group, added: „The integration of our Shelly Smart Control app emphasizes the relevance of the integration capability of technologies in the most diverse ecosystems as a success factor. This blending of different areas of life through smart technology will become even more important in the future. Our solutions are already being used in numerous products and services from well-known partners. We are therefore very proud that our technologically leading app and its innovations also meet Audi's demands for exclusivity and performance."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shelly-smart-control-app-available-in-select-audi-models-302121953.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza native version closing the garage door utilizzabilità versione
Vedi anche
News to go
G7, Tajani: "Tutti insieme dobbiamo dare messaggio di pace"
News to go
Euro digitale, cos'è e quando potrebbe arrivare
News to go
Tornano a crescere nel 2024 le esportazioni di vino italiano
News to go
Scuola, via libera del Senato al ddl Valditara: cosa cambia
News to go
Pil Italia, stima del Centro Studi Confindustria: "Nel 2024 a +0,9%"
News to go
Italia-Tunisia, Saied incontra Meloni: "Slancio importante rapporti"
News to go
Catania, arrestate 11 persone tra esponenti politici, funzionari comunali e imprenditori
News to go
Commercio estero, a febbraio crescono sia import che export
News to go
Parigi 2024, accesa la fiamma olimpica
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Fiumicino al primo posto per traffico passeggeri
News to go
Israele-Iran, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Accordo Usa-Samsung, nuove di fabbriche chip in Texas


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza