circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

SINGAPORE BIENNALE 2025: MORE THAN 80 ARTISTS TO ACTIVATE THE EVERYDAY WITH 'PURE INTENTION'

07 ottobre 2025 | 07.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, see Singapore in a new light through Singapore Biennale 2025: pure intention, the eighth edition of the leading international contemporary art exhibition. Commissioned by the National Arts Council, Singapore, and organised by Singapore Art Museum (SAM), this edition will present over 100 artworks by more than 80 artists, with over 30 new commissions.

Anchored by the theme 'pure intention', art functions as a lens to view the evolution of Singapore's urban and social environment. The Biennale invites audiences of all walks of life to reimagine Singapore, experiencing its many layers built by all of those who have been a part of its history, collectively creating a city that is as planned as it is full of discovery, surprises and interesting juxtapositions.

Audiences can encounter art in multiple venues and public spaces across Singapore—from pre-colonial and colonial landmarks to shopping malls, historic housing estates, and greenspaces. Through an exploration of art in everyday environments, audiences will be engaged to see familiar spaces in Singapore with fresh eyes and new perspectives.

In a joint statement, curators Duncan Bass, Hsu Fang-Tze, Ong Puay Khim, and Selene Yap shared, "Singapore Biennale 2025 provides a unique opportunity for us to reflect on the many ways our city has been shaped by its architecture and systems, as well as the people who move through it. By inviting diverse voices to respond to themes of rapid urban development, historical contradictions and speculative futures with pure intention, this edition unpacks Singapore's multifaceted realities within global narratives. In activating spaces that are part of our daily rhythms, we hope to foster greater dialogue across cultures and communities, sparking moments of connection and curiosity towards the cosmopolitan futures we share."

Audiences can look forward to highlights in these areas:     

Early bird tickets for SAM at Tanjong Pagar Distripark are available until 30 October 2025. All other Biennale sites in public spaces across Singapore are free. More: https://www.singaporebiennale.org/

Contact: Tate Anzur, sbteam@tateanzur.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790331/SB_KV_297x420mm_Digital.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790332/5549114/SAM_Logo_Corporate_Black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/singapore-biennale-2025-more-than-80-artists-to-activate-the-everyday-with-pure-intention-302576635.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Turismo Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Trump contro Greta Thunberg: "Una piantagrane pazza" - Video
Greta Thunberg e la Flotilla: "Non siamo eroi, abusi da Israele" - Video
Elezioni Calabria, Tridico: "Amarezza e delusione, astensionismo qui è maggioranza" - Video
Regionali Calabria, l'abbraccio di Tajani a Occhiuto: "Vittoria del centrodestra unito" - Video
Mafia, 40 anni fa all'Asinara Falcone e Borsellino scrissero l'ordinanza del maxi processo - Videonews della nostra inviata
Corteo pro Pal a Roma, incappucciati e guerriglia in centro - Video
Freedom Flotilla verso Gaza: "Aereo israeliano sta sorvolando nostra nave" - Video
Landini: "Attivisti Flotilla meritano una medaglia"
Fratoianni attacca Salvini: "Sue parole indegne, giù le mani dal diritto di sciopero" - Video
Flotilla, Schlein in piazza: "Questa giornata dimostra che Italia è migliore di chi la governa" - Video
Tensione al corteo pro-Pal di Bologna, sparati lacrimogeni - Video
Corteo per Flotilla a Milano, proteste degli automobilisti: "Dovreste andare in galera" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza