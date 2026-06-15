SINTRONES Advances Battlefield Intelligence with Tactical Edge AI at EUROSATORY 2026

Featuring Intel® Panther Lake Rugged Computing, Military AI Vision, and Data Sovereignty Solutions for Modern Defense

PARIS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINTRONES Technology Corp. (TPEx: 6680), a global provider of rugged embedded and Edge AI computing solutions, will exhibit at EUROSATORY 2026 (Hall 5B, Booth BC465). The company will showcase its latest Tactical Edge AI computing platforms for battlefield intelligence, autonomous military operations, and mission-critical defense applications. In collaboration with TEAMGROUP Industrial, SINTRONES will also demonstrate integrated storage solutions designed to ensure an absolute control over critical data in modern defense environments.

As military operations increasingly rely on AI-driven intelligence, autonomous systems, and cyber-secure infrastructure, defense organizations require rugged computing platforms capable of processing vast amounts of data directly at the tactical edge. Developed under an IEC 62443-4-1 certified secure development lifecycle and validated to MIL-STD-810H environmental standards, SINTRONES delivers reliable Edge AI computing solutions engineered for harsh and mission-critical deployments.

"Defense organizations need more than computing performance. They require real-time intelligence, cybersecurity resilience, and dependable operation in demanding environments," said Kevin Hsu, CEO of SINTRONES.

Intel® Panther Lake-Powered Tactical Edge AI Computing

A key highlight at the booth is the VBOX-3650 rugged in-vehicle computer, powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processor (codename Panther Lake). Featuring integrated NPU and GPU acceleration, the platform is engineered for AI-powered military mobility, autonomous ground vehicles (UGVs), mobile command systems, and ISR applications that require real-time intelligence at the tactical edge. Delivering high-throughput AI inference, low-latency responsiveness, and energy-efficient performance in a compact fanless design, the VBOX-3650 enables defense organizations to deploy advanced AI capabilities closer to the mission.

The showcased solutions support AI-powered vision applications, including real-time object detection, target tracking, situational awareness, and autonomous navigation, helping operators transform sensor data into actionable intelligence for faster and more informed decision-making.

Data Sovereignty Through Integrated Edge AI and Secure Storage

As defense platforms generate increasing volumes of mission-critical data, maintaining control and protection of sensitive information has become a strategic priority.

At EUROSATORY 2026, SINTRONES will collaborate with TEAMGROUP Industrial to demonstrate an integrated Edge AI and secure storage solution. The showcase combines SINTRONES rugged computing platforms with TEAMGROUP Industrial's industrial-grade storage technologies, including its One-Click Data Destruction SSD, designed to safeguard sensitive operational data in defense applications.

Together, the integrated solution enables military organizations to process intelligence at the tactical edge while strengthening data sovereignty, operational resilience, and information security in high-risk environments.

Secure-by-Design Edge AI for Defense Applications

Cybersecurity remains a critical requirement across modern defense supply chains. SINTRONES develops its Edge AI platforms under an IEC 62443-4-1 certified secure development lifecycle, integrating cybersecurity best practices throughout product development and deployment.

Combined with MIL-STD-810H ruggedization and mission-critical computing expertise, SINTRONES delivers secure and reliable Edge AI platforms that help defense organizations build resilient infrastructures for next-generation military operations.

About SINTRONES

Founded in 2009, SINTRONES Technology Corp. (TPEx: 6680) is a global provider of rugged industrial and Edge AI computing solutions. The company designs modular, certified platforms that enable real-time decision-making at the edge for mission-critical applications across transportation, industrial automation, and military and defense environments. For more information, visit: www.sintrones.com

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