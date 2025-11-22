SmallRig and Aerial Photographer Chen Cheng Join Hands to Advance Innovation in Aerial Imaging

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig, a global specialized provider of imaging solutions, has announced the acclaimed Chinese aerial photographer Chen Cheng (@superflankerstudio) as SmallRig Brand Co-Creator, marking a significant step toward deeper integration between imaging-equipment manufacturing and professional aerial photography.

A Collaboration Built on User-Centered Innovation

SmallRig has long emphasized a development philosophy centered on users and collaborative creation. The new partnership introduces a strategic collaboration that will span aviation-image creation, product development, and the broader promotion of aviation culture. It aims to accelerate innovation in aerial imaging and outdoor photography equipment while elevating user experience across demanding environments.

SmallRig's founder and CEO Zhou Yang said, "Co-creation forms the core of SmallRig's identity and growth model." Zhou noted that Chen Cheng, known as one of the leading figures in global aviation imaging, has long been a deep user of SmallRig equipment and brings extensive insights from years of photographing aircraft in highly complex scenarios. His technical expectations align closely with SmallRig's scenario-driven innovation strategy, creating a strong foundation for the co-creation partnership.

"The collaboration will deepen exploration into aviation- and even aerospace-imaging scenarios and deliver solutions shaped around real-world needs," Zhou added.

As one of China's earliest practitioners of aerial photography, Chen has accumulated more than a decade of professional experience. His body of work includes nearly every major commercial aircraft type except the Airbus Beluga, and he has documented the development and flight milestones of the Boeing 777, Airbus A380, Airbus A350, and China's C919.

Before becoming a full-time photographer, Chen worked as an aircraft maintenance engineer, gaining a technical understanding of aviation mechanics that later shaped his methodical and safety-oriented shooting approach. Guided by the belief that "a beautiful aircraft is inevitably a well-designed aircraft," his photography has chronicled the rise of China's aviation industry. His air-to-air footage of the C919 has surpassed one million views across platforms, offering the public a vivid window into emerging aviation technologies.

Co-Creation in Practice

The collaboration between Chen and SmallRig grew out of a shared commitment to technical rigor and creative innovation. Aerial photography requires equipment that is lightweight, adaptable, and fully functional across multiple shooting positions. SmallRig devices have played a central role in Chen's multi-camera deployments during aerial shoots.

Chen has noted that the brand's lightweight camera cages, expansion docks, and Type-C fast-charging batteries have become essential components of his airborne workflow. These solutions allowed single-camera setups to simultaneously capture still images and 4K video, significantly improving efficiency and raising the overall standard of output across high-intensity assignments.

"Aerial photography is about more than physical presence in the sky; it demands a constant state of professional focus and genuine passion," Chen said when discussing the collaboration. He emphasized that the partnership would enable more people to appreciate the beauty of aviation through reliable equipment and exceptional imagery.

The initiative represents more than a partnership between a technology brand and a prominent aerial photographer. It signals a new exploration of the user-co-creation model within the imaging sector. From Xi Zhinong, a world-renowned wildlife photographer and founder of Wild China Film, to aerial photography pioneer Chen Cheng, SmallRig has collaborated with diverse creators and will continue expanding its "Co-Creation Officer" program to connect with experts across multiple fields. The aim is to transition products from simply meeting needs to anticipating them, shaping solutions that evolve in tandem with real-world creative demands. By listening closely to creators and incorporating professional photographers into product design, SmallRig is working to redefine the boundaries of imaging-equipment performance and artistic expression.

SmallRig established in 2013, is dedicated to providing creators around the world with solutions in camera/phone mounting and steadying rigs, lighting and control systems, imaging device batteries, and audio equipment.

Today, SmallRig products reach users in more than 160 countries and regions, serving a wide range of scenarios—from livestreaming, vlogging, and short videos, to documentaries and Hollywood blockbusters. After more than a decade of growth, SmallRig has expanded from its early focus on camera mounting products to a product ecosystem matrix characterized by all-encompassing scenarios and a fast supply chain model.

For more information, please visit: www.smallrig.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829799/047e01f341b54a1dde8ea97bf12e566f.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.