Smart Collaboration for a Thriving Ecosystem: Huawei FusionSolar Successfully Hosts the Global Installer Summit

DONGGUAN, China, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei FusionSolar held the 4th & 5th Global Installer Summit in Dongguan. More than 1200 partners and installers from around the world dived deep into the PV and energy storage system (ESS) market trends, installer strategies, success stories, and marketing strategies, co-creating a bright future of the distributed energy.

Zhou Jianjun, Vice President of Huawei and President of Global Marketing, Sales and Services of Huawei Digital Power, delivered a welcome speech at the summit. He noted that "every installer is the last-mile value creator and deliverer." He explained that the summit aims to share the Huawei Digital Power's positioning and strategies with global installers, highlight the latest technologies, products, and solutions, and establish a seamless communication platform. By gathering industry-leading practices from around the world, the event fosters business growth through practical experience and collective efforts toward a better future.

Sun Xiaofeng, President of Smart PV & ESS Marketing and Sales Services, Huawei Digital Power, delivered a keynote speech on "Huawei's Culture and Innovation System." He mentioned that Huawei Digital Power will stay customer-centric and committed to digitalization, intelligence, and decarbonization, ensuring continuous investment for cutting-edge technologies. Huawei Digital Power will maintain close cooperation with global partners and customers, and embrace future uncertainties with an open mind to build a better, greener future.

Jack Tong, President of Global Residential and C&I Smart PV & ESS Business, Huawei Digital Power, shared Huawei FusionSolar's installer strategies. He pointed out that the Installer and EPC are the safety protector, quality guarantor and value creator in last mile in the transformation from energy consumers to energy prosumers for homes and enterprises. Huawei is committed to building a simple and efficient business journey for installers, and working with users, installers, and partners for shared success.

Allen Zeng, President of Technical Service & Operation, Huawei Digital Power, delivered a keynote speech titled "Engineer Your Success: Smarter Installs, Advanced Support, and Limitless Opportunities." He revealed four major trends: stricter safety requirements, record-high growth market, increasing importance of the ESS, and new growth engines needed in the market. Huawei has built a three-dimensional service system that features quality excellence, professional mastery, and a strategic vision, focusing on simplified installation and maintenance, professional technical support and training, and long-term profits to help installers achieve business success.

Xia Hesheng, CMO of Huawei Digital Power, delivered a keynote speech titled "Simple Makes Wiser, Marketing Guidelines to Installers", emphasizing the importance of branding and marketing for business success. Huawei Digital Power continuously enhances brand momentum and works with installers in Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America to explore successful joint marketing models. Huawei Digital Power will collaborate openly with partners and installers to share branding and marketing resources and expertise, fostering mutual business success.

Wang Wenyuan, Smart PV Management System Chief Engineer, Huawei Digital Power, shared "SmartDesign: From Concept to Business Plan in 10 Minutes." SmartDesign is an online design tool that can efficiently solve many challenges faced by installers when designing solutions for owners, including standardized design, device selection, and intuitive and visual project benefits. Without needing to be on site, installers can complete a design in just 10 minutes. SmartDesign supports electrical design, 3D modeling, PV layout, and device list generation. In addition, it can generate detailed reports to clearly display the system return on investment (ROI), significantly improving the communication efficiency and experience between owners and installers.

In addition, Huawei FusionSolar solution experts provided in-depth analysis of the core value of Residential and C&I One-Fits-All Solutions, empowering global installers with practical insights and impactful takeaways. Installers from across the globe shared real-world applications and success stories, sparking forward-thinking ideas and new opportunities for collaboration through dynamic exchange.

The four-month (From April 1 to July 31) Huawei FusionSolar Creators' Cup successfully concluded with a vibrant award ceremony. Installers from around the world showcased compelling stories of green and low-carbon development across homes and businesses. Through the lens, they captured authentic reflections and deep insights into the present and future of sustainable living.

The summit delivered high-impact, content-rich agendas centered on cultural consensus, strategic alignment, technological innovation, and model breakthroughs. More than just a global gathering for Huawei FusionSolar installers, the events served as vital platforms for cross-market and cross-regional knowledge exchange, where insights flowed freely and capabilities were elevated. Looking ahead, Huawei FusionSolar remains committed to collaborating with global partners to integrate industry expertise, accelerate the digital transformation of energy, and build a better, greener future.

