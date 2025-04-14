Smarter Industrial Connectivity: Built for What's Next, and Beyond

TAIPEI, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As industrial systems become more interconnected and data-driven, the need for connectivity solutions that offer superior performance, scalability, and flexibility is growing rapidly. Cervoz, a leading provider of industrial embedded modules, is meeting this demand with an expanding portfolio of innovative, real-world expansion solutions.

Seamless Expansion for Future-Ready Performance

Picture a smart logistics hub handling tens of thousands of packages a day, where Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) operates across vast spaces. In such environments, traditional RJ45 connections may initially suffice—but as operation expand and AMRs navigate distances beyond 100 meters, connectivity becomes prone to signal degradation and industrial interference.

Cervoz addresses this challenge with its new series of Ethernet modules featuring Small Form-factor Pluggable (SFP) technology. The modular SFP design acts as a versatile, plug-and-play transceiver, enabling seamless conversion between electrical and optical signals and providing the flexibility to switch effortlessly between copper and fiber optic connections. Unlike conventional RJ45 connectors, which are limited to short-range communication, SFP-based solutions can transmit data over several kilometers, ensuring reliable connection through long-distance.

Cervoz's M.2 SFP Ethernet expansion modules offer a practical upgrade path for such demanding applications. These new solutions feature a compact M.2 form factor and a PCIe interface supporting up to 5.0 GT/s (Gen 2). Available with one (2001-SFP) or two (2002-SFP) SFP ports, they support 1Gbps Ethernet over single-or-multi-mode fiber optics. Powered by the Intel I210 Gigabit Ethernet Controller and comply with IEEE 802.3x and 802.3z standards. Additional features such as Wake-on-LAN, hot-swap capability, and the optional MECFIX mounting system provide enhanced flexibility and ease of integration in diverse environments. This makes them ideal for large-scale automated environments such as logistics centers, smart factories, transportation hubs, and energy management facilities, where long-range and interference-free communication is critical for efficient operations.

Versatile Networking Expansions for Diverse Industrial Needs

For demanding, bandwidth-intensive applications like Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) in precision manufacturing, Cervoz delivers Ethernet expansion modules supporting up to 10GbE throughput. Engineered for real-time, high-resolution data transmission, these solutions ensure optimal performance in environments where accuracy, speed, and reliability are paramount.

To accommodate space-limited environments, the company provides compact connectivity solutions. These include 2.5GbE M.2 2230 (A+E key) LAN card that make use of idle Wi-Fi/Bluetooth slots, and compact low-profile LAN cards with multiple isolated 1GbE ports—occupying less than half the footprint of standard cards. A 2.5GbE variant of the compact low-profile model is also coming soon.

In addition to wired options, robust wireless connectivity is available through Wi-Fi expansion modules ranging from legacy Wi-Fi 1 to Wi-Fi 6E, in both mini PCIe and M.2 form factors. These solutions ensure strong, flexible wireless performance for embedded systems and industrial PCs alike.

Future-Ready Networking for Industrial Innovation

By addressing current and future networking needs, Cervoz stands as a trusted partner in next-gen industrial connectivity. Its flexible, compact, high-performance solutions help businesses stay competitive and future-ready. To learn more, visit the Cervoz website or contact us.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660963/Smarter_Ethernet_Solutions_Final.jpg

