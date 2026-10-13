SmartSens Showcases Automotive Vision Sensing Portfolio at AutoSens Europe 2026

SmartSens presents automotive-grade image sensors and integrated imaging-and-computing solutions for a range of vehicle applications

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At AutoSens Europe 2026, held from September 22 to 24 at La Farga de L'Hospitalet in Barcelona, SmartSens, a technologically advanced supplier of CMOS image sensors and the No.3 player in global CIS market shipments in 2025, showcased its automotive-grade (AT) image sensor portfolio, alongside solutions that support forward-facing cameras, 360-degree surround-view systems, driver monitoring systems (DMS) and occupant monitoring systems (OMS). Through architectural innovation that deeply integrates imaging and computing, the company is helping to advance global intelligent driving technologies.

At the exhibition, SmartSens' Automotive Business Group held in-depth product and business exchanges with multiple global partners. Meanwhile, Toby Zou, co-general manager of SmartSens' Automotive Business Group, delivered a keynote address at a technical forum held alongside the exhibition.

SmartSens also debuted integrated forward-facing camera module solutions powered by the M2 SoC from its subsidiary Flyingchip in a live demonstration that drew significant attention from attendees. The module solutions use the 8.3MP automotive-grade sensor SC860AT for forward-view imaging and the SC233AT for DMS, enabling vehicles to closely monitor their surroundings and maintain acute awareness in demanding lighting conditions. The sensor suites also deliver consistent image quality and reliable inference across side-view, rear-view and in-cabin OMS cameras, as well as camera-based rearview mirror systems.

The OMS solution pairs the SC533AT, a 5MP automotive-grade image sensor, with Flyingchip's M1 SoC. SC533AT delivers exceptional results with high sensitivity, low noise and high shutter efficiency, offering the image clarity and accuracy required for reliable operation. The image sensor application supports passenger and child presence detection, the detection of pets and objects left in the vehicle, as well as in-cabin photography and video conferencing.

For surround-view applications, SmartSens presented a 360-degree solution based on the 3MP SC360AT. Under extreme lighting conditions such as backlighting and glare from oncoming headlights at night, it suppresses overexposure and retains complete shadow details, improving safety and convenience in parking and narrow-road passing scenarios.

On the second day of the show, at the technical forum held alongside the exhibition, Toby Zou was invited to deliver a keynote address, "Empowering Intelligent Driving: Advancing High Dynamic Range and High Resolution in Automotive CIS."

Zou noted that the continued growth of new energy vehicles worldwide and the automotive industry's progression toward Level 3 and Level 4 automated driving are making the imaging performance of automotive CMOS image sensors in complex scenarios central to system perception. His keynote covered pixel architecture, HDR, global-shutter technology and system-level integration, and examined how closer integration of imaging and computing can advance automotive vision across a broad range of use cases. He also presented SmartSens' CIS portfolio as an integrated platform for next-generation vehicle perception application.

SmartSens combines its flexible sensor integration, advanced image processing and innovative automotive sensing technologies. The unified offerings give automakers and Tier 1 suppliers access to flexible, reliable imaging solutions designed for production-scale deployment in advanced driving systems.

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