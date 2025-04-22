Soft2Bet Wins Three Major Awards at The European - Global Banking & Finance / Sustainability & ESG Awards 2025

SLIEMA, Malta, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft2Bet has been recognised for its technological and industrial leadership, winning three prestigious awards atThe European – Global Banking & Finance / Sustainability & ESG Awards.

These recognitions reflect Soft2Bet's drive for technological innovation, customer excellence, and its firm commitment to compliance, including AML, and sustainable practices across key European markets.

Soft2Bet and its leadership team have already established themselves as an award-winning visionary in a highly competitive industry, which operates under 19 licenses across 12 jurisdictions, demonstrating its strong commitment to regulatory compliance and responsible gaming and offering state-of-the-art gaming solutions powered by its data-driven proprietary technology.

With a robust AML framework, advanced transaction monitoring systems, and real-time risk assessment tools, Soft2Bet ensures that all financial processes are secure, compliant, and transparent. This proactive approach protects the company's ecosystem and safeguards its financial partners.

The company is the leader in highly competitive markets such as Denmark, Sweden, Greece, Romania, Spain, Ontario (Canada) and others, redefining iGaming through technology and a fresh market approach, developing AI-driven personalisation to offer a distinctive level of player engagement, setting enhanced security measures, and cutting-edge responsible gaming tools, and setting new standards in the sector and beyond.

Max Portelli, Soft2bet's Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We are honoured to receive this recognition from across industries, which reflects our relentless DNA of innovation, our customer-first approach, and our commitment to responsible gaming. This inspires us to continue delivering data-driven, customised solutions for players and partners."

A partner's reputation can make all the difference, affecting everything from how fast transactions move to how confidently businesses can scale. These awards strengthen Soft2Bet's position as a forward-thinking and reliable name in the industry and further reinforce its reputation as a visionary and trusted industry leader.

Soft2Bet's continuous focus on sustainability, compliance, and innovation reinforces its position as an industry leader. The company integrates sustainable development principles into its operations, ensuring long-term value for its partners and players. Further still, Soft2Bet is planning on expanding its presence in different markets, such as North America (New Jersey).

About Soft2BetSoft2Bet is a leading iGaming turnkey solutions provider that delivers high-quality products and services for online gambling operators. The company is known for its Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), which has been proven to enhance retention and engagement. Soft2Bet has deployed numerous successful iGaming brands and holds more than 19 global licenses.

