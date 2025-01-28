Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 17:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Sopra Steria takes part in Alice & Bob's fundraising drive

28 gennaio 2025 | 16.21
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European Tech sector, today announced its participation in the Series B funding round of the start-up Alice & Bob, one of the world leaders in the race for quantum computing with integrated error correction, via Sopra Steria Ventures. This transaction reinforces Sopra Steria's position at the forefront of the quantum scene.

Alice & Bob is a start-up specialising in the design of quantum processors to develop quantum computers capable of being scaled up in the near future. Quantum computing has the potential to radically transform the current technological landscape. This fast-growing market is already attracting technology leaders such as Google, Amazon and IBM, and could reach €2.3 billion by 2030. Against this backdrop, the technology developed by Alice & Bob will enable businesses of all sizes assess their technological maturity and explore new use cases, accelerating the adoption of quantum computing across multiple business sectors.

"Quantum computing will transform the technological landscape, offering revolutionary opportunities to our clients, which is why we are committed to collaborating with the best players in the sector, including Alice & Bob, and to actively investing in this technology of the future," comments Socheat Chhay, Managing Director of Sopra Steria Ventures. "We were convinced by Alice & Bob, their visionary approach to the subject and the excellence of their teams, and our investment illustrates our confidence in their project."

Towards new quantum horizons

Alice & Bob and Sopra Steria have the potential to help large companies define their quantum roadmap for 2030, enabling them to meet the challenges of fast-changing sectors and remain competitive.

Learn More: https://www.soprasteria.com/newsroom/press-releases/details/sopra-steria-takes-part-in-alice-bobs-fundraising-drive

CONTACT: Laura Bandiera, laura.bandiera@soprasteria.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607666/SOPRA_STERIA_Ventures_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-takes-part-in-alice--bobs-fundraising-drive-302362173.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Cassiopea arrivata in Albania con 49 a bordo
News to go
Giornata della Memoria, numerose le iniziative organizzate
News to go
Bonus animali domestici 2025, cos'è e i requisiti per richiederlo
News to go
Pensione febbraio 2025, quale sarà l'aumento
News to go
Iscrizione scuola 2025-2026, domande fino al 10 febbraio
News to go
Autonomia, Consulta boccia referendum. Sì a quesiti su lavoro ed extracomunitari
News to go
Von der Leyen a Davos: "Europa deve cambiare marcia"
News to go
I figli di Berlusconi non vendono più Villa Grande a Roma
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Minacce di Trump? Nulla di nuovo"
News to go
Bonus asilo nido 2025, requisiti e come fare domanda
News to go
Traffico di cocaina dalla Colombia all'Italia: 10 arresti
News to go
Dazi, Pechino a Trump: "Difenderemo gli interessi nazionali"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza