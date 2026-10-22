StellaON secures TÜV SÜD certification for Germany's medium, high and extra-high voltage grids

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) has received TÜV SÜD unit certification for its StellaON 1250K/1575K power conversion systems (PCS), confirming compliance with Germany's VDE-AR-N 4110, 4120 and 4130 standards. The certification covers medium-, high- and extra-high-voltage connections and supports the use of StellaON in utility-scale battery storage projects at different grid levels.

TÜV SÜD assessed the converters' behaviour during grid faults, their active and reactive power control, and their response to frequency changes. The certification process combines FGW TR3 testing with TR4 simulation model validation under the TR8 programme. Engineers can use the validated DIgSILENT PowerFactory models to assess converter behaviour within a complete storage plant.

The three standards cover storage plants connected from distribution networks up to the transmission system. VDE-AR-N 4130 applies to networks at 220 kV and above, where connection requirements address the stability of the wider power system.

StellaON 1250K/1575K has black-start capability and reaches 98.5% efficiency at full load. It maintains rated output at ambient temperatures up to 55°C without derating and can deliver 1.5 times its rated power for up to 60 seconds. Variable-speed cooling keeps noise levels as low as 65 dB, allowing more flexibility when acoustic requirements limit equipment placement.

For developers and EPC contractors, the certificate supports PCS selection and the preparation of technical specifications for the relevant connection voltage. It also provides a basis for plant certification and connection approval. Project-specific design and network requirements remain subject to separate plant-level assessment.

StellaON has completed EU certification, as well as national certifications in Germany, Poland, Romania and other markets. It is listed for deployment in Romania, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Certification is in progress in the United States, Spain, Austria and Chile, with completion planned by the end of 2026.

More than 15 StellaON projects in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa are in system integration, delivery or on-site commissioning. Orders exceeded 500 MW in the first half of 2026. The PCS has also been validated in countries and regions including Vietnam and Myanmar, under extreme heat and humidity conditions and in island microgrid applications.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17 GW of installed storage, 200,000 EV DC chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of Active Harmonic Filters deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to empower energy freedom.

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